news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 01, 2026



Quoting: LibrePhone update, organizing locally, and more in issue 48 of the digital Bulletin — Free Software Foundation — Working together for free software —

Our user freedoms are in serious danger. From multiple different Big Tech companies claiming they want to protect us while they steal our rights, to governments working to pass anti-freedom laws, our user freedoms are under attack. There are a lot of concerning and downright scary developments worldwide when it comes to user freedom, but if we work hard together there is still hope. The summer 2026 issue of the Free Software Foundation's (FSF) Free Software Bulletin (affectionately shortened to the Bulletin), features articles about work towards freedom. It is impossible to use a modern mobile phone in complete freedom, but the FSF's LibrePhone project is addressing this. Many people have spent countless hours building free video game console emulators, which can be used in freedom with free games. The hordes of bots attacking the internet, including many FSF websites, are certainly a nuisance, but now the FSF has an Uptime Kuma instance for communicating when our sites are lagging. Your computer, even if it is old enough to legally drive in every country, is capable of way more than machine learning companies want you to think. Lastly, in the final article of forty-eighth Bulletin, there is a story of how only one person can start what could become a large free software community.