Valnet on GNU/Linux and Free Software

I'm a proud owner of an old passively-cooled Radeon HD 6850. It was quite the card back in 2010, and while the series didn't completely change the game for AMD, it did enough to warrant a purchase by a few gamers, myself included. Since then, AMD and Nvidia have continued to battle hard to take the top spot in the GPU market. A large part of this is driver maturity. The HD 6850 may be almost two decades old at this point, but it's still receiving driver updates, along with countless other older AMD GPUs.

The most recent driver changes were assisted by AI, clearing up shader compiler code, which should affect overall performance. AI-assisted development is almost commonplace at this point, but it's interesting for it to be used to help make notable changes to open-source drivers for older GPUs.