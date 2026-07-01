Coming a little over three months after Kali Linux 2026.1, the Kali Linux 2026.2 release is powered by Linux kernel 6.19 and ships with support for the GNOME 50 and KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop environments. Of course, Kali Linux’s default desktop environment remains Xfce, which is still on the 4.20 series for this release.

Coming less than two months after Parrot 7.2, the Parrot 7.3 release is here as the third update in the Parrot 7.0 series, which was the first to move from using MATE to KDE Plasma as the default desktop environment. However, MATE and LXQt spins are also available, along with an Enlightenment spin that was introduced in the Parrot 7.1 release.

Coming only a week after KDE Plasma 6.7.1, the KDE Plasma 6.7.2 point release promises to improve the full-screen video playback performance in Chromium-based apps, while also fixing a recent regression that could cause Chromium-based apps to freeze if another window was forced into a “Keep Above Others” mode.

Coming only a week after COSMIC 1.1, the COSMIC 1.2 release is here to enable AVIF image support for COSMIC backgrounds, improve support for newer Intel GPUs in the COSMIC compositor, add small tweaks to the VPN, Network, Bluetooth, and Battery applets, and improve PipeWire support in the settings daemon.

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Enzo's First Test Can be His First Brass

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 01, 2026



England plays tonight and it is supposed to be an easy match to win. Meanwhile here in Manchester we got some important news this week, as 1.5 months ahead of another trophy opportunity (shield at least) there is a new coach and with many very talented players he can get his first title on his first "official" match.

Today it is the first of July, soon it'll be a US holiday (Independence Day), and later this month I should have a new nephew. Next month we hope we'll have Enzo's first "brass" and a week later it is Rianne's birthday, only days after I submit an amended counterclaim against/to "hired guns" (warfare disguised as "law") of stranglers of women - American people - who attack us. When people "Fight 'Til the End" it is because they know the law is on their side, it may only take some time for it to be fully recognised. █

Image source: Enzo Maresca