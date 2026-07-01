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Enzo's First Test Can be His First Brass
England plays tonight and it is supposed to be an easy match to win. Meanwhile here in Manchester we got some important news this week, as 1.5 months ahead of another trophy opportunity (shield at least) there is a new coach and with many very talented players he can get his first title on his first "official" match.
Today it is the first of July, soon it'll be a US holiday (Independence Day), and later this month I should have a new nephew. Next month we hope we'll have Enzo's first "brass" and a week later it is Rianne's birthday, only days after I submit an amended counterclaim against/to "hired guns" (warfare disguised as "law") of stranglers of women - American people - who attack us. When people "Fight 'Til the End" it is because they know the law is on their side, it may only take some time for it to be fully recognised. █
Image source: Enzo Maresca