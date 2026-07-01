For more than three decades, the Network and Distributed System Security (NDSS) Symposium has brought together leading cybersecurity researchers, academics, and practitioners from around the world to advance cutting-edge work.

This release marks Counter Galois Onion as a stable feature and includes it in full feature builds. Likewise, Congestion Control is now enabled in default builds of Arti, increasing the overall speed without any further configuration.

This attack is unlikely, but could be performed by a strong attacker, such as a government or a hacking firm. We are not aware of this vulnerability being used in practice until now.

Collabora has introduced Kraid, a new Rust-based compiler for the Panfrost open-source driver stack for Arm Mali GPUs. The project is intended to replace the aging Bifrost-oriented compiler infrastructure with a cleaner design better suited to Valhall and newer Mali GPU architectures.

The CirkitScape Top HAT is a multi-function Raspberry Pi expansion board that combines analog input, GPIO expansion, RS-485 communication, USB expansion, and power management features in a compact HAT format. The board is designed to reduce wiring complexity for embedded Linux, automation, STEM, and field-deployed projects.

Jetway’s new PIC-TWL1 (Pico-ITX) and F35-TWL3 (3.5-inch) industrial SBCs leverage Intel’s 6W Atom N150 “Twin Lake” processor to offer low-power x86 computing with dual Gigabit Ethernet, varying from a dual-display ultra-compact layout up to a triple-4K configuration featuring cellular-ready M.2 expansion and SATA storage.

Adiuvo Engineering’s new ultra-compact, dual-chip Forgix development board pairs the Raspberry Pi RP2354 microcontroller with an Efinix Trion T8 FPGA in a breadboard-friendly Teensy form factor. Designed for developers exploring hardware-software co-design, the board combines dual-core Arm Cortex-M33 processing with 7,384 logic elements of programmable fabric.

Kickstarter recently featured the RootBoard, a Raspberry Pi-powered handheld Linux computer aimed at makers, developers, educators, cyberdeck builders, and users interested in a compact open-hardware Linux terminal. The device combines a small display, integrated keyboard, speaker, power-management circuitry, and support for Raspberry Pi Zero-class boards.

Sipeed has launched the NanoKVM-Go on Kickstarter as a compact USB-C KVM device for remote access to laptops, mini PCs, tablets, phones, and other USB-C devices. The device combines video capture, keyboard and mouse control, WiFi 6 connectivity, and browser-based access through a single USB-C connection.

Coming three weeks after fwupd 2.1.5, the fwupd 2.1.6 release introduces support for Lenovo dual-bank accessory dongles and paired peripherals, parsing of Hayden Bridge Thunderbolt firmware, hashes for the latest DBX for offline machines, and a new HSI attribute for Coreboot verified boot.

Coming only a week after COSMIC 1.1, the COSMIC 1.2 release is here to enable AVIF image support for COSMIC backgrounds, improve support for newer Intel GPUs in the COSMIC compositor, add small tweaks to the VPN, Network, Bluetooth, and Battery applets, and improve PipeWire support in the settings daemon.

Coming only a week after KDE Plasma 6.7.1, the KDE Plasma 6.7.2 point release promises to improve the full-screen video playback performance in Chromium-based apps, while also fixing a recent regression that could cause Chromium-based apps to freeze if another window was forced into a “Keep Above Others” mode.

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series and the Mesa 26.0 graphics stack, Mageia 10 ships with the KDE Plasma 6.5.5, which is accompanied by the KDE Frameworks 6.22 and KDE Gear 25.12.1 software suites, GNOME 49, and Xfce 4.20 desktop environments as standalone flavors.

Coming less than two months after Parrot 7.2, the Parrot 7.3 release is here as the third update in the Parrot 7.0 series, which was the first to move from using MATE to KDE Plasma as the default desktop environment. However, MATE and LXQt spins are also available, along with an Enlightenment spin that was introduced in the Parrot 7.1 release.

Coming a little over three months after Kali Linux 2026.1, the Kali Linux 2026.2 release is powered by Linux kernel 6.19 and ships with support for the GNOME 50 and KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop environments. Of course, Kali Linux’s default desktop environment remains Xfce, which is still on the 4.20 series for this release.