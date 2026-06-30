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COSMIC 1.2 Desktop Enables AVIF Support, Improves Support for Newer Intel GPUs
Coming only a week after COSMIC 1.1, the COSMIC 1.2 release is here to enable AVIF image support for COSMIC backgrounds, improve support for newer Intel GPUs in the COSMIC compositor, add small tweaks to the VPN, Network, Bluetooth, and Battery applets, and improve PipeWire support in the settings daemon.
The new COSMIC Monitor app introduced in COSMIC 1.1 received horizontal scrolling support for the Applications and Processes pages, the COSMIC Store package manager now features an animated loading indicator in the Explore and Category pages, and the COSMIC Files file manager now shows file checksums in the Properties pane.