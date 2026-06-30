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today's howtos
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Linux Handbook ☛ SSH Tunneling: How I Securely Access Anything From Anywhere
By default, you can only ssh into other machines on your local network. With SSH tunneling, remote connections are made possible.
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Junichi Uekawa: So I learnt that last is now in wtmpdb.
So I learnt that last is now in wtmpdb. But then journalctl --list-boots was the journald replacement.
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SANS ☛ Adding some Automation to the favicon.ico method of Host Recon, (Mon, Jun 29th)
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Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Install Dante Socks v5 Proxy Server in Ubuntu 26.04
This is a step by step guide shows how to install and set up Dante socks5 proxy server in Ubuntu 26.04 LTS. Dante is a free open-source software allowing to route network traffic between clients and servers. With it, you may bypass network restrictions, e.g., visit network resources that’re not available via direct access.
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Linuxize ☛ Fix SSH "Host Key Verification Failed" Error
Resolve the SSH Host key verification failed error by removing the stale known_hosts entry with ssh-keygen -R after verifying the server is genuine.
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University of Toronto ☛ There's a plague of Googlebot impersonation going on (in June 2026)
My guess is that this isn't a bunch of different abusive crawlers who've all spontaneously decided to try forging Googlebot to see if it gets them anywhere. Instead, I suspect that this is a large scale campaign by a single abusive crawler, run by people who can afford to obtain a lot of servers at a lot of different hosting providers (or who are prepared to commit various sorts of criminal fraud on a large scale). Ironically, if they'd picked a different tactic, I might not have noticed them among the background radiation of crawl attempts. Forging Googlebot and other known big crawlers is generally sufficiently rare that I actually bother looking at my logs to see it happening.
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idroot
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ID Root ☛ How To Install LAMP Stack on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
If you run PHP apps, WordPress, or a custom web project, you need a stack that is stable and simple to maintain.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install ExifTool on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
If you work with images, PDFs, or media files on a GNU/Linux server, metadata can become your biggest privacy risk or your most useful audit trail.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Kodi on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
Ubuntu 26.04 “Resolute” brought a refreshed software stack, new default libraries, and tighter package management.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install RustDesk on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
If you want a fast, secure, and open-source remote desktop tool, Install RustDesk on Ubuntu 26.04 is a practical choice.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install NVIDIA CUDA on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
If you want to Install NVIDIA CUDA on Ubuntu 26.04, this guide shows the clean Ubuntu-native way that works on a fresh LTS system.
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ID Root ☛ How To Configure SELinux on Fedora 44
If you want to Configure SELinux on Fedora 44, the first thing to know is that SELinux is not the enemy.
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HowTo Geek ☛ This Linux storage feature feels like cheating once you understand it
Storage is one of those parts of Linux that most people only think about when something breaks. You pick a file system during install, trust it with your files, and then forget it exists. It sits under everything: your OS, your home folder, your logs, your downloads, your work, and all the small mistakes you make while changing things. For years, that mostly means one thing: when a file changes, the old data is overwritten by the new data, and you move on.
Copy-on-write (CoW) changes that bargain in a way that almost feels like cheating. Instead of rushing to overwrite old blocks, a CoW file system writes the changed data somewhere else and then updates its map. That simple shift is what makes snapshots, cheap clones, rollbacks, and smarter backups possible.
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Pi My Life Up ☛ Setting up a Hytale Dedicated Server on Linux - Pi My Life Up
Linux is one of the best operating systems for self-hosting a Hytale server, thanks to its having much lower overhead compared to Windows. This lower overhead enables you to dedicate more resources to running the game server.