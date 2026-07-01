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GNOME or KDE Plasma: Choosing the wrong one can ruin your Linux experience
Quoting: GNOME or KDE Plasma: Choosing the wrong one can ruin your Linux experience —
If you’re thinking about switching to Linux, you’re probably comparing distros like Ubuntu, Fedora, or Mint and wondering which one is the best fit. But, with my decade-long experience using and recommending Linux, I think that’s the wrong question to ask. Instead, start by comparing GNOME and KDE Plasma, decide which one fits your workflow better, and then choose any distro built around that desktop environment (DE). That narrows the decision down to just two options.