Gymware Running Linux Not Cheap

For more than three decades, the Network and Distributed System Security (NDSS) Symposium has brought together leading cybersecurity researchers, academics, and practitioners from around the world to advance cutting-edge work.

This release marks Counter Galois Onion as a stable feature and includes it in full feature builds. Likewise, Congestion Control is now enabled in default builds of Arti, increasing the overall speed without any further configuration.

Collabora has introduced Kraid, a new Rust-based compiler for the Panfrost open-source driver stack for Arm Mali GPUs. The project is intended to replace the aging Bifrost-oriented compiler infrastructure with a cleaner design better suited to Valhall and newer Mali GPU architectures.

The CirkitScape Top HAT is a multi-function Raspberry Pi expansion board that combines analog input, GPIO expansion, RS-485 communication, USB expansion, and power management features in a compact HAT format. The board is designed to reduce wiring complexity for embedded Linux, automation, STEM, and field-deployed projects.

Jetway’s new PIC-TWL1 (Pico-ITX) and F35-TWL3 (3.5-inch) industrial SBCs leverage Intel’s 6W Atom N150 “Twin Lake” processor to offer low-power x86 computing with dual Gigabit Ethernet, varying from a dual-display ultra-compact layout up to a triple-4K configuration featuring cellular-ready M.2 expansion and SATA storage.

Adiuvo Engineering’s new ultra-compact, dual-chip Forgix development board pairs the Raspberry Pi RP2354 microcontroller with an Efinix Trion T8 FPGA in a breadboard-friendly Teensy form factor. Designed for developers exploring hardware-software co-design, the board combines dual-core Arm Cortex-M33 processing with 7,384 logic elements of programmable fabric.

Since the alpha release, Kodi 22 gained FFmpeg 8.1.2 support, live bitrate infolabels, better accuracy for chapter changes, better handling of chapters read by FFmpeg, better tempo settings, improved AV1 playback with keyframe-filtering=2, improved DTS-HD audio playback, and subtitle timing and visibility improvements.

Coming a little over three months after Kali Linux 2026.1, the Kali Linux 2026.2 release is powered by Linux kernel 6.19 and ships with support for the GNOME 50 and KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop environments. Of course, Kali Linux’s default desktop environment remains Xfce, which is still on the 4.20 series for this release.

Coming less than two months after Parrot 7.2, the Parrot 7.3 release is here as the third update in the Parrot 7.0 series, which was the first to move from using MATE to KDE Plasma as the default desktop environment. However, MATE and LXQt spins are also available, along with an Enlightenment spin that was introduced in the Parrot 7.1 release.

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series and the Mesa 26.0 graphics stack, Mageia 10 ships with the KDE Plasma 6.5.5, which is accompanied by the KDE Frameworks 6.22 and KDE Gear 25.12.1 software suites, GNOME 49, and Xfce 4.20 desktop environments as standalone flavors.

Coming only a week after KDE Plasma 6.7.1, the KDE Plasma 6.7.2 point release promises to improve the full-screen video playback performance in Chromium-based apps, while also fixing a recent regression that could cause Chromium-based apps to freeze if another window was forced into a “Keep Above Others” mode.

Coming only a week after COSMIC 1.1, the COSMIC 1.2 release is here to enable AVIF image support for COSMIC backgrounds, improve support for newer Intel GPUs in the COSMIC compositor, add small tweaks to the VPN, Network, Bluetooth, and Battery applets, and improve PipeWire support in the settings daemon.

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Gymware Running Linux Not Cheap

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 01, 2026



How did we get to the point where treadmills cost close to $10,000 (USD)? This one runs Linux. How about Linux (Tizen) powered Samsung televisions? Some of the bigger ones are almost $1000 to buy and they're flaky enough to fail after a few years.

People used to stigmatise Linux as something about cheapness, but Linux-powered devices are anything but cheap. In a sense, they're robust, reliable... not sold cheaply. Nor should they be.

There goes a stigma. █