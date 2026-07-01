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Gymware Running Linux Not Cheap
How did we get to the point where treadmills cost close to $10,000 (USD)? This one runs Linux. How about Linux (Tizen) powered Samsung televisions? Some of the bigger ones are almost $1000 to buy and they're flaky enough to fail after a few years.
People used to stigmatise Linux as something about cheapness, but Linux-powered devices are anything but cheap. In a sense, they're robust, reliable... not sold cheaply. Nor should they be.
There goes a stigma. █