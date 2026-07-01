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Free and Open Source Software
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wf-recorder - command-line screen recording utility
wf-recorder is a command-line screen recording utility for wlroots-based Wayland compositors.
It captures video via wlr-screencopy and uses FFmpeg for encoding, with options for audio capture, region selection, output selection, codec tuning, muxers, and VAAPI GPU encoding.
This is free and open source software.
altdoc - R package
altdoc is an R package that helps package authors create, render, preview, and deploy documentation websites without relying on pkgdown.
It offers a lightweight and flexible workflow that can handle straightforward packages as well as larger projects with many exported functions, vignettes, and project files.
This is free and open source software.
Communiqué - instant messaging client
Communiqué is an instant messaging client with a terminal-based user interface.
It’s designed for services that support the XMPP protocol and the public Jabber network.
This is free and open source software.
ecewo - asynchronous, single-threaded C web framework
ecewo is an asynchronous, single-threaded C web framework with an Express.js-style API.
It provides routing, middleware, request/response helpers, arena-based memory management, and an embedded runtime designed to be friendly to FFI bindings.
This is free and open source software.
ktlint-gradle - Gradle plugin that integrates ktlint with Kotlin projects
ktlint-gradle is a Gradle plugin that integrates ktlint with Kotlin projects, creating tasks for checking code style and automatically formatting source files.
It’s designed for Gradle builds that use Kotlin, including Android and multiplatform projects, and gives teams a straightforward way to enforce consistent Kotlin formatting as part of local development or continuous integration workflows.
This is free and open source software.
Little Piggy Tracker - music tracker
LittleGPTracker, also known as Little Piggy Tracker, is a music tracker optimized for portable game consoles and retro gaming handhelds.
It runs on Linux, Windows, macOS, PSP, Miyoo Mini, Raspberry Pi, and other platforms, offering a tracker workflow inspired by Little Sound DJ.
This is free and open source software.
RetroTrax - music tracker inspired by ProTracker, FastTracker II and OctaMED
RetroTrax is a music tracker inspired by ProTracker, FastTracker II and OctaMED.
It combines an Amiga-style pattern grid with C64 SID sounds, sampler features, module import, and DAW integration.
The software runs as a standalone program as well as VST3 and CLAP plugins. It offers beginner and pro modes, built-in sample browsing, SID synthesis, classic tracker effects, live recording, WAV export, and support for formats including MOD, XM, S3M, IT and TFMX.
This is free and open source software.
Aureus ERP - enterprise resource planning platform
Aureus ERP is an enterprise resource planning platform designed for businesses of all sizes.
It offers a modular web-based system for managing areas such as accounting, inventory, sales, purchases, manufacturing, human resources, projects, contacts, and website content.
Built with Laravel and FilamentPHP, Aureus ERP uses a plugin architecture that lets organisations install only the modules they need and extend the platform with custom functionality.
This is free and open source software.
Noteahead - pattern-based MIDI sequencer
Noteahead is a pattern-based MIDI sequencer and tracker-style music production environment for Linux.
It can drive external synthesizers and drum machines, but also includes internal instruments, effects, routing, recording, and rendering features, making it a lightweight “half-DAW” for musicians who prefer a keyboard-focused tracker workflow.
This is free and open source software.
BashWrite - create a simple blog from Markdown files
BashWrite is a single, pure Bash script for creating a simple blog from Markdown files.
It is designed for users who want a tiny static site generator without external dependencies, while still offering conveniences such as tags, RSS, dark mode, pinned posts, recent posts, and optional GitHub Pages deployment.
This is free and open source software.
pkgdown - R package that generates static HTML documentation websites
pkgdown is an R package that generates static HTML documentation websites for R packages.
It takes the material already present in a package, including README files, function documentation, vignettes, articles, and metadata, and turns it into a browsable website that can be published online and updated as the package evolves.
This is free and open source software.
BSSG - static site generator written in Bash.
BSSG is a static site generator written in Bash. It processes Markdown and HTML content to build minimal, accessible websites suitable for blogs, personal journals, and small publishing projects.
It offers a broad feature set while keeping the core workflow simple. There’s support for configurable Markdown processors, rich front matter, tags, archives, RSS, sitemaps, themes, and a built-in development server. It’s designed to run across Linux, macOS, FreeBSD, OpenBSD, and NetBSD.
This is free and open source software.
faire-detekt-rules - opinionated rule set for Detekt
faire-detekt-rules is an opinionated rule set for Detekt that plugs into Kotlin builds to enforce additional static analysis checks beyond the standard Detekt rules.
It focuses on code patterns that can reduce bugs, improve readability, and standardize conventions, with checks covering assertions, collection usage, nullable receivers, imports, enum handling, global variables, and related Kotlin practices.
This is free and open source software.
Snikket Server - opinionated XMPP distribution
Snikket Server is an opinionated XMPP distribution for running a self-hosted personal messaging service.
It provides Docker images for deploying Snikket, aiming to offer a privacy-respecting alternative to proprietary centralized messaging platforms while keeping administration approachable.
This is free and open source software.
La Suite Docs - collaborative writing platform
La Suite Docs is a collaborative writing platform that helps teams create, organize, and share knowledge.
It combines real-time editing with structured documents, comments, sharing controls, and wiki-style organization.
The software is built for public organizations, companies, and open communities. It supports self-hosting and is designed as an open alternative to tools such as Notion and Google Docs.
This is free and open source software.
Carelo - dual-pane file manager for Linux
Carelo is a dual-pane file manager for Linux built with Vue, Rust, and Tauri.
It focuses on fast local-first file management while offering a modern graphical interface with previews, remote volume support, custom tools, tabs, folder comparison, archive handling, and an embedded terminal.
This is proprietary software.
Ginger Wallet - Bitcoin-only desktop wallet
Ginger Wallet is a Bitcoin-only desktop wallet designed for users who want a privacy-aware way to hold, receive, and send Bitcoin from a conventional desktop application.
The project puts emphasis on local control of wallet data, reduced metadata leakage, and a user experience that steers people away from common privacy mistakes such as reusing addresses.
This is free and open source software.
Compose Rules - static analysis rules for Jetpack Compose project
Compose Rules provides static analysis rules for Jetpack Compose projects, helping Kotlin developers catch common API design, state management, modifier, naming, preview, and composable structure issues before code review.
The rules are designed for use with ktlint and detekt, making them suitable for Android teams that want enforceable guidance for healthier Compose adoption.
This is free and open source software.
TRIfA Material - desktop messaging client
TRIfA Material is a desktop messaging client using the encrypted peer-to-peer Tox protocol.
It offers private instant messaging without relying on centralised servers, with support for text chat, file transfers, group conversations, audio and video calling.
The software is built with Java/Kotlin and JetBrains Compose Desktop. It runs on Linux, Windows, and macOS, with AppImage packages available for Linux users.
This is free and open source software.
LightuePress - static site generator
LightuePress is a static site generator powered by Lightue and snarkdown.
It’s designed for building documentation sites and other simple static websites with minimal overhead.
Unlike many static site generators, LightuePress does not require a build step, compilation, or server configuration. Create an entry HTML file, add the CDN scripts, provide the configuration, and the site can render Markdown-powered content directly in the browser.
It is similar in spirit to VuePress, VitePress, and Docsify, but focuses on being extremely lightweight and easy to deploy.
This is free and open source software.
Emanote - creates structured websites from plain-text notes
Emanote is a tool that creates structured websites from plain-text notes.
It can be used to publish a personal website, blog, wiki, Zettelkasten, notebook, knowledge base, or documentation site while keeping the source material in future-proof text files.
The software is designed around Markdown and supports Org Mode in a basic form. It adds useful publishing features such as wiki links, task lists, hashtags, callouts, syntax highlighting, math, Mermaid diagrams, images, Atom feeds, and live preview.
This is free and open source software.