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I found the Linux tool that shows what's using your disk space — and lets you clean it up instantly
Quoting: I found the Linux tool that shows what's using your disk space — and lets you clean it up instantly —
Once your SSD starts filling up, you start the tedious task of finding out what's taking up space. I've used several graphical tools for this on Linux, but they often take a long time to index and require a series of mouse clicks to surface the main culprit.
I tried ncdu, a lightweight terminal analyzer, and within seconds, it scanned my entire system. Using the arrow keys, I was able to hunt down the storage hogs almost immediately. For these use cases, it's become my go-to tool for finding and purging bloat on Linux.