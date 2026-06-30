GNU/Linux on the Desktop/Laptop: Recent Coverage by Valnet

I've been a distro-hopper ever since I started using Linux over two decades ago. Back then, it was sometimes to get a stable experience on the hardware I had, but also to get specific packages or desktop environments without having to learn how to code. Linux users were passionate about their choice of desktop environment (DE) — and generally still are — telling you exactly why in great detail. But things evolved, and the fringe has become more mainstream.

I've had a lot of fun in the years since, and while the year of the Linux desktop may never come, the ecosystem has mostly agreed on sane defaults and standard features, so you can switch between distros based on preference and not needs. That's a good thing, because the general public doesn't want to tweak and fiddle to get a workable operating system, they want predictability.