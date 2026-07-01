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Open Hardware Leftovers
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Hackaday ☛ How To Remove Bounce When Bouncy Objects Encounter Bounciness
We all love a good bit of bounce now and then, with everything from trampolines to bouncy castles and bouncy balls forming the staple of a wholesome childhood for many. That said, most of our bouncy experiences in day to day life concern bouncy objects that meet immovable or rigid objects, including said child having a blast in a bouncy castle. Where the physics get arguably more interesting and less intuitive is when you combine two objects that are both bouncy, with [Steve Mould] recently taking a look at the tuning of said bounciness to even kill the bounce completely.
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Hackaday ☛ Building A Fiber-Coupled Laser Source For Precision Optics
Laser diodes are convenient light sources, but for precise optical work their often-elliptical beam profile leaves something to be desired. One way to get around this is to couple the beam into a single-mode optical fiber, which then emits a circular Gaussian beam from the other end. For more advanced experiments, therefore, [Diffraction Limited] built this fiber-coupled laser source.
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Hackaday ☛ How Airspeed Sensors Work
As air flows in, it reaches a dead end and the flow slows to a stop, or stagnates, since it has nowhere to go. This allows a pressure sensor or a manometer or other device to measure the stagnation pressure at this point. The stagnation pressure measurement is related to the flowspeed of the incoming air since the kinetic energy of the flow is converted to pressure as the flow comes to a halt.
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So-called 'FSFE'