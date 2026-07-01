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Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, ESP32, and More
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Arduino ☛ Arduino Core-zephyr 0.56.0: try it out now, and help us get closer to Stable
Version 0.56.0 of the Arduino® Core on Zephyr is live – and it’s a sizable update to the earlier release. Think optimized performance, expanded hardware capabilities. We’re still smoothing some edges towards the official Stable release, but if you’ve been testing the beta, prepare for a meaningful upgrade.
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CNX Software ☛ Flipper BUSY Bar open-source productivity multitool features LED pixel display, supports Matter connectivity
Flipper has taken a short break from launching wireless hacking tools by introducing the BUSY Bar open-source productivity multitool designed to help people eliminate distractions and be more focused at work. The device features a customizable LED pixel display and a small monochrome OLED back display, synchronizes with work apps, mutes notifications, and supports the Matter protocol for integration with Home Assistant, Fashion Company Apple Home, Surveillance Giant Google Home, or other Matter-compatible platforms.
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CNX Software ☛ WeAct N006 – A compact NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX carrier board designed for robots and UAVs
WeAct N006 is a carrier board for NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX 8GB/16GB, specifically designed for robots and UAVs with a compact (90x60mm) form factor that’s barely larger than a credit card.
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Tom's Hardware ☛ Oomwoo is a new open-source robot vacuum you can 3D print yourself, sidesteps cloud security risks by running fully offline — project combines Raspberry Pi, 2D LiDAR, and a 3D-printed chassis
Maker's Pet has launched oomwoo, an open-source robot vacuum that owners build themselves.
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Tom's Hardware ☛ Designer turns discontinued E-Ink dev board into a 60Hz Game Boy handheld — dual-core chip runs at 100% to power handheld, 960x540 display employs ultra-low-cost ESP32-S3 microcontroller
The hardware is discontinued and the experience isn't perfect, but the fact that the emulator exists at all is a true technical achievement.
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CNX Software ☛ XIAO nRF54LM20A (Sense) board enables ultra-low-power Bluetooth 6.0, Matter, Thread, Zigbee, or 2.4 GHz proprietary applications
Seeed Studio XIAO nRF54LM20A and XIAO nRF54LM20A Sense are tiny USB-C IoT boards based on Nordic Semiconductor’s nRF54LM20A wireless SoC offering Bluetooth 6.0, Matter, Thread, Zigbee, NFC, Amazon Sidewalk, and 2.4 GHz proprietary connectivity.