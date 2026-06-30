news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
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Desktop/Laptop
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It's FOSS ☛ You Can Spend Up to $11,944 on Purism's Librem 16 GNU/Linux Laptop
The laptop starts at $2,899 and scales up to an eye-watering $11,944 for a custom config.
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Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
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GNOME Desktop/GTK
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GNOME ☛ Michael Catanzaro: Your _get_type() function is not G_GNUC_CONST: Part Two
This blog post is a sequel to Your _get_type() function is not G_GNUC_CONST.
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Distributions and Operating Systems
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SUSE/OpenSUSE
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OpenSUSE ☛ Building a Local, Offline openSUSE Assistant for GSoC
The idea was to combine a Small Language Model (SLM) running on the user’s machine with retrieval over official openSUSE documentation. Instead of giving generic Linux advice, the assistant should know that the machine is running Leap, whether it uses Btrfs and Snapper, which GPU is installed, and which services have failed. It should then explain tools such as zypper, YaST, Snapper, and firewalld using the documentation that applies to that system.
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