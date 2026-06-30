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FreeBSD 15 reminded me that boring operating systems are sometimes the whole point
FreeBSD 15 does not feel designed to win a screenshot contest, and honestly, that’s part of why it caught my attention. It is not trying to look futuristic, reinvent app management, or turn every system update into a tiny product launch. It feels calm, deliberate, and almost stubborn about what it wants to be good at. After spending so much time around operating systems that keep trying to sell me on platforms, experiences, and ecosystems, that restraint feels surprisingly nice.