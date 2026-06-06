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Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, ESP32, and More
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CNX Software ☛ Thundercomm TurboX C7790 Android and GNU/Linux development kit features Qualcomm Dragonwing Q-7790 Edge Hey Hi (AI) SoC
Thundercomm has launched the TurboX C7790 development kit, a compact edge Hey Hi (AI) platform built around the Qualcomm Dragonwing Q-7790 (CQ7790S) processor. The kit offers up to 24 TOPS of Hey Hi (AI) performance and support for both Android and GNU/Linux operating systems.
The development kit pairs a TurboX C7790 system-on-module equipped with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 128GB flash with a carrier board featuring a wide range of interfaces from dual GbE to HDMI, USB-C, and MIPI DSI display interfaces.
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Arduino ☛ Beyond Edge AI: bringing local intelligence to Arduino UNO Q
Edge Hey Hi (AI) is evolving quickly. It was the end of 2022 when the world saw the first Cloud Hey Hi (AI) tool available to everyone, accessible through a simple and intuitive chat.
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Hackaday ☛ As It Turns Out, There’s More Than One Cassette Mechanism Being Made After All
The supposed One Mechanism to Rule Them All in Lo-Fi is designed or made by Chinese company Tanishin. Certainly Tanishin does make a tape mechanism, but as [VWestlife] demonstrates with a few teardowns, there’s absolutely more than one on the market. That doesn’t mean any of the new offerings will out-compete your vintage Sony Walkman, but it does mean there are differences worth considering if you were to buy new.
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Hackaday ☛ Over-Engineering An FDM Spool Holder From Prusa Mk4S Remains
Unlike resin printers where you generally just pour the fresh resin into the easily accessible vat, FDM printers need to squirrel away at least one spool and its requisite holder somewhere. For bed slingers this generally means a top-mounted spool holder, while for CoreXY enclosed printers they can appear on the sides, top or – inexplicably – on the back. While a side-mounted spool is often convenient, access to the side can still be blocked, in which case you do what [3D Maker Noob] did and over-engineer a fancy top-mounted spool holder.
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Linux Gizmos ☛ All-flash and hybrid NAS systems feature multi-gigabit networking and Fygo OS
Radxa has announced two upcoming NAS systems, the DragonStation and DragonBay. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon platform and shipping with Fygo OS pre-installed, the systems combine high-speed storage, multi-gigabit networking, media management, and private cloud functionality in aluminum enclosures.
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CNX Software ☛ EKOS – An ESP32-S3 ePaper dashboard housed in an oak-aluminum enclosure (Crowdfunding)
Designed by StillFixing in Normandy (France), the EKOS is a local-first, low-power ePaper dashboard built around an ESP32-S3 SoC. It operates without any cloud dependency, subscriptions, or external accounts, offering full privacy, faster response times, and direct local control. The device comes in two variants: the EKOS Pure is a minimalist, non-touch version with two physical buttons for basic control, and the EKOS Sense adds a capacitive touch layer for smart home control, such as toggling devices, triggering scenes, or managing tasks. Both models feature a repair-friendly design with no adhesives, using four screws for assembly and a user-replaceable lithium-polymer battery.