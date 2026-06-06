Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, ESP32, and More

Thundercomm has launched the TurboX C7790 development kit, a compact edge Hey Hi (AI) platform built around the Qualcomm Dragonwing Q-7790 (CQ7790S) processor. The kit offers up to 24 TOPS of Hey Hi (AI) performance and support for both Android and GNU/Linux operating systems.

The development kit pairs a TurboX C7790 system-on-module equipped with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 128GB flash with a carrier board featuring a wide range of interfaces from dual GbE to HDMI, USB-C, and MIPI DSI display interfaces.