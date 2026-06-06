Debian: Russell Coker's Work, Birger Schacht's Status and Steve McIntyre on Microsoft-Controlled Kill Switch and Back Door

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Tor Project blog

Supporting those who speak out

Fear of digital surveillance breeds silence. 

New Release: Tails 7.8.1

For example, if an attacker was able to exploit other unknown security vulnerabilities in an application included in Tails, they might then use this vulnerability to take full control of your Tails and deanonymize you.

LinuxGizmos.com

Sparrow Hawk runs Linux on Renesas R-Car V4H SoC

The Sparrow Hawk from Retronix Technology is a single-board computer built around the Renesas R-Car V4H processor. Originally developed for automotive applications, the R-Car V4H combines Arm Cortex-A76 and Cortex-R52 CPU cores with integrated graphics and AI acceleration. Retronix cites robotics, smart manufacturing, computer vision, and industrial edge systems as example use cases.

All-flash and hybrid NAS systems feature multi-gigabit networking and Fygo OS

Radxa has announced two upcoming NAS systems, the DragonStation and DragonBay. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon platform and shipping with Fygo OS pre-installed, the systems combine high-speed storage, multi-gigabit networking, media management, and private cloud functionality in aluminum enclosures.

9to5Linux

Star Labs Releases Firmware 26.06 with Support for AMD Cezanne-Based Systems

The Star Labs Firmware 26.06 is here to add support for AMD Cezanne-based systems, including the Byte Mk I mini PC and StarBook Mk VI laptop, improve battery-free operation and auto-rotation on StarLite Mk V laptops running Ubuntu, and fix blue sleep LED breathing on the StarBook MkVIr2-Intel laptop.

Ardour 9.7 Open-Source DAW Improves MIDI Editing, Adds New Vertical Summary

Coming a little over two weeks after Ardour 9.5, the Ardour 9.7 release introduces an optional vertical summary to complement the newly revamped horizontal summary pane, implements natural sort order around the user interface, integrates the MIDI Tools sidebar into the Editor, and improves listing of control surfaces.

Ubuntu 26.10 Promises a Simplified Installation and New Onboarding Experience

We already knew that Ubuntu 26.10 would ship with the latest GNOME and Linux kernel; in this case, Canonical confirmed that the Stonking Stingray features the upcoming GNOME 51 desktop environment by default and the Linux 7.2 kernel series, as I predicted a few months ago.

GNOME 50.2 Adds Rate Control to the VA-API H.264 Screencast Pipelines

GNOME 50.2 comes almost two months after GNOME 50.1 to implement rate control parameters to the VA-API H.264 screencast pipelines so that the encoder won’t use its default bitrate, and add support for opening the session and accessibility menus on the login screen using either left or right mouse buttons.

LibreOffice 26.2.4 Open-Source Office Suite Released with More Than 40 Bug Fixes

Coming five weeks after LibreOffice 26.2.3, the LibreOffice 26.2.4 release brings more bug fixes to address various issues, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users, as well as stability improvements contributed by LibreOffice’s global community of developers, QA engineers, and ecosystem companies.

Blender 5.2 LTS Promises New Fill Tool and Thin Wall Mode, Beta Out Now

Blender 5.2 LTS promises new features like a brand new Fill tool, a new Bevel node, new Geometry bundles, a new Sample Sound node to pull frequency data from audio files, support for Geometry nodes in empty objects, and support for node-based physics simulations powered by Geometry nodes.

Tails 7.8.1 Is Out as an Emergency Release to Fix Serious Security Vulnerabilities

Coming two weeks after Tails 7.8, the Tails 7.8.1 release is a small update but an important one, as it ships with an updated Debian kernel, Linux 6.12.90-2, which was patched against the CVE-2026-43503 security vulnerabilities that could allow an application in Tails to gain administrative privileges.

KDE Gear 26.04.2 Released with More Improvements for Your Favorite KDE Apps

Coming a month after KDE Gear 26.04.1, KDE Gear 26.04.2 is here to add video URL fallback and a mechanism to detect unavailable formats to AudioTube, adapt KDE Itinerary’s notification icons to the behavior changes introduced in KDE Frameworks 6.27, and adapt most of the KDE apps to KMime’s move to KDE Frameworks.

news

Debian: Russell Coker's Work, Birger Schacht's Status and Steve McIntyre on Microsoft-Controlled Kill Switch and Back Door

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 06, 2026

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

LibreOffice 26.2.4 Open-Source Office Suite Released with More Than 40 Bug Fixes
LibreOffice 26.2.4 is now available for download as the fourth point release to the LibreOffice 26.2 office suite series with 43 bug fixes.
4 Days Til Party [original]
This coming Wednesday we travel up north
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
mostly GNU/Linux
 
Servers, KDE at 30, and GNU/Linux Distributions and Operating Systems
today's leftovers
EasyOS Focuses on Enabling Xlibre Instead of Experimental Wayland (With Limited Support From Applications)
Xlibre focus
Fedora, Red Hat, and CoreOS Leftovers
RHEL and more
Debian: Russell Coker's Work, Birger Schacht's Status and Steve McIntyre on Microsoft-Controlled Kill Switch and Back Door
Debian leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, ESP32, and More
Hardware leftovers
Sharing and Standards: National Open Source Library, Slop Warning, and Why "You Still Need A Legacy TLD For Email"
3 more stories
Web Browsers/Web Servers/Feed Readers: Ladybird, RSS, Chromium, and Mozilla
WWW related news
Releases of GNU direvent version 5.5 and GNUtrition 0.33
two new GNU releases
Software Freedom / Digital Sovereignty Plan at EU (“Tech Sovereignty”)
a couple of updates
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Security Leftovers
Security picks for today
Kernel Space / File Systems / Virtualization
mostly but not only Linux
Applications: Creative Software, Proton Drive, and Terminal Programs
3 new stories
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical picks
Games: Steam Machines Running GNU/Linux on the Way, A Peek at a Godot Game
gaming picks
Dank Linux and Hyprland on Nvidia
Hyprland news
Shelly 2.3.2.2 GUI Package Manager for Arch Linux Improves CachyOS Support
Shelly 2.3.2.2 open-source graphical package manager for Arch Linux-based distributions is now available for download with drag-and-drop AppImage installation, CachyOS updater parity, and other changes.
New Zealand: GNU/Linux Reaches New High [original]
Notice what has happened to Windows
Star Labs Releases Firmware 26.06 with Support for AMD Cezanne-Based Systems
Star Labs releases Firmware 26.06 with various improvements to enhance the reliability, performance, and overall experience of your Star Labs Linux machine.
Games: IGN Live Bundle, SteamOS, and Steam Machines
gaming picks from GamingOnLinux
If Europe Wants Software Freedom / Digital Sovereignty, It'll Need to Adopt GNU/Linux Faster [original]
What will it take for Brussels to quit appeasing (or taking bribes from) GAFAM lobbyists and instead start deploying software and systems that Europe itself can control?
Sharing is Loving [original]
We need more Free software 'fanatics'
GNU/Linux Doing Well in Monaco in Recent Years [original]
This helps us debunk the stigma of "only poor people" would "choose Linux"
Android Leftovers
I get why battery protection exists on Android phones, but I’ll never use it
I switched to a tiling window manager on Linux and can't believe I wasted years dragging windows around
Regardless of the operating system you're on
These 4 package managers outlasted the Linux distros that created them
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The first time you'll boot into AnduinOS
Docker for Microcontrollers? AkiraOS combines Zephyr RTOS with WebAssembly (WASM) applications
AkiraOS is a Zephyr-based embedded OS that runs sandboxed WebAssembly applications on microcontrollers and lets users deploy and update firmware OTA without reflashing
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
This is free and open source software
GNU/Linux Leftovers
GNU/Linux picks
Software Release: Fastfetch 2.64 and Rustdesk 1.4.7
2 new releases
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS and more
GSoC KDE Work on Font Subsetting and Porting KeepSecret to the Kirigami ActionCollection API
KDE development
Red Hat Leftovers
Red Hat picks
This Week in Plasma: Fixing all the things
This week the team continued polishing Plasma 6.7 for its release later in the month
Using Fedora Silverblue for Compositor Development
I’ve been using Fedora Silverblue on my desktop and laptop for the past
Sparrow Hawk runs Linux on Renesas R-Car V4H SoC
The Sparrow Hawk supports Yocto and Debian Linux distributions
6 easy ways I make Zorin OS even faster and more secure
Out of the box, Zorin OS is fast and secure
Today in Techrights
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When "idle" isn't idle: how a Linux kernel optimization became a QUIC bug
we’ll tell the story of a bug in which CUBIC's congestion window (cwnd) gets permanently pinned at its minimum and never recovers from a congestion collapse event
The Quiet Clause That May Save Linux From Age‑Verification Laws
As Colorado and California move age verification to the OS layer, exemptions for open source determine whether Linux desktops stay free of mandatory age‑gating
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GNOME Desktop/GTK leftovers
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3 stories
Debian: Sparky GNU/Linux and Report From Ben Hutchings; New Tails ISO
Debian updates
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS, Open Data, and more
PostgreSQL: Autobase 2.8.0, PGConf.PL 2026 Call for Papers, PostgreSQL 19 Beta 1 Released
PostgreSQL news
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Security Leftovers
Security patches and more
Audiocasts/Shows: Dave Airlie (in SE Radio), BSD Now Podcast, This Week in Linux, and More
new episodes
Releases of Istio 1.30.1, 1.29.4, and 1.28.8 (CVE-2026-47774)
Server software mostly
Content Management Systems (CMS) Leftovers, Mostly WordPress
WordPress hacks and more
Freedom-Respecting Devices and Open Hardware
more of the latter
Canonical/Ubuntu Targeting ARM64 Users
2 picks
today's howtos
several more for today
Microsoft-Connected Openwashing of Slop (the Latest Pyramid Scheme)
3 new examples
Ubuntu Spyware Sold Through Hey Hi (AI) Slop
3 picks
Ardour 9.7 Open-Source DAW Improves MIDI Editing, Adds New Vertical Summary
Ardour 9.7 open-source digital audio workstation (DAW) software is now available for download with a brand-new vertical scrollbar in the editor, MIDI editing improvements, and better listing of supported control surfaces.
Ubuntu 26.10 Promises a Simplified Installation and New Onboarding Experience
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GNOME 50.2 Adds Rate Control to the VA-API H.264 Screencast Pipelines
GNOME 50.2 is now available as the second point release to the GNOME 50 desktop environment series with various bug fixes and improvements across several core components and default apps.
GNU/Linux Near 10% in Luxembourg [original]
a tax haven of Europe
Games: GeForce NOW, Guncrypt, Steam Survey, and More
GamingOnLinux's latest
Red Hat's Site is an Ocean of Slop Promotion, Hardly Any "Linux" at All (IBM's Choice)
horrible
Digital Sovereignty and Software Freedom, GNU News
moving in a good trajectory
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical posts
BSD Leftovers
mostly OpenBSD today
Manufacturing More Birds in Manchester [original]
Some excellent news
I ditched Ubuntu for Fedora Atomic, and now I can't imagine going back to a mutable OS
My move from Windows to Linux was a fun time
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
KDE Linux Drops AUR
KDE Linux developers have dropped the Arch User Repository from the build pipeline due to security concerns
Linux (Kernel) Turns 35 Next Year, But What Led to GNU/Linux Began in the 1970s [original]
Akira Urushibata examines the early years
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
today's leftovers
FOSS and BSD, GNU/Linux etc.
Firefox Nightly and Tor Browser 15.0.15 Released
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Debian Hacking and Canonical Promoting Slop
Debian and derivatives
Red Hat/Fedora: Majority is Still Marketing of Slop Plagiarism, Updates on AlmaLinux and Qubes
Red Hat sells slop
Board with GNU/Linux, DIY, Modding
Open Hardware and more
Programming Leftovers
Development news
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OOXML is bad
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Growing Interest in Software Freedom / Digital Sovereignty
FSF and more
Panic Over Privilege Escalation in Linux, Dr. Andrew Tridgell Starts Messing About With LLM Slop
Security news, not a good trend
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gaming news
today's howtos
many more for today
EasyOS: EasyOS Excalibur 7.3.8 and More EasyOS News
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Blender 5.2 LTS Promises New Fill Tool and Thin Wall Mode, Beta Out Now
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Android Leftovers
Google Meet for Android Auto now rolling out widely
Free Software Awards: Nominate a person or project by July 12
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I upgraded to Fedora 44 and one change made it immediately worth it
Every version gets more stable and capable, and Fedora 44
I finally learned Linux after 5 years of distro-hopping, and all it took was building a NAS
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Faster, More Reliable [original]
About 24 hours ago work was done on the network
KDE Gear 26.04.2 Released with More Improvements for Your Favorite KDE Apps
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Leadership is Underrated [original]
When ManCity replaced Manuel Pellegrini with a more famous manager it didn't envision winning 20 titles in 10 years (it could only hope) [...] Team-building is something that "Pep" seemed to be good at, as was Jürgen Klopp
Tails 7.8.1 Is Out as an Emergency Release to Fix Serious Security Vulnerabilities
Tails 7.8.1 anonymous Linux distribution is now available for download with an updated kernel patched against recent security vulnerabilities, Tor 0.4.9.9, and other changes.
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
EX-11: Prepping for Plasma's Last X11-Supported Release
This change will be included in Plasma 6.8, which will be released in around five months
GNU/Linux in Israel Nearing 10% "Market Share" Based on statCounter [original]
It's hard to guess what to attribute this to
Android Leftovers
The closest thing to Pixel's Now Playing is already built into your Android phone
Minimal distro MocaccinoOS 26.06 comes with KDE 6.6.5, the 6.18.33 kernel, more
With new releases now moved to the MocaccinoOS SourceForge page
Linux Lite 8.0 “Hematite” Launches with Linux Kernel 7.0, Ubuntu 26.04 LTS Base
Linux Lite 8.0 distribution is now available for download based on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon) and powered by the Linux 7.0 kernel series. Here’s what’s new!
8 ways I optimize Zorin OS for peak performance - from a decades-long Linux user
Like most Linux distributions, Zorin OS offers a lot
Linux might never replace Windows, so Valve is putting it in your living room instead
For as long as I've been using PCs and building them, the notion that the next year will finally be the Year of the Linux Desktop stubbornly refuses to die
Exciting Week Next Week [original]
Free software is becoming more mainstream
This is how I'd learn Linux if I had to start all over again
I've been using Linux exclusively on my workstation for almost four years now
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
CalamaroOS – desktop Linux distribution
CalamaroOS is a desktop Linux distribution that builds on Gentoo Stage 3 with systemd and aims to make Gentoo easier to install and use
How to try out over 85 Linux distros, no installation required - with DistroSea
This web-based Linux platform makes it easy to explore dozens of distributions
Using Rhino Linux's new Lomiri snapshot took me back to the glory days of Unity
Rhino Linux has always been a beautiful Linux distribution
LWN coverage from the 2026 Linux Storage, Filesystem, Memory Management, and BPF Summit
many new articles
LWN on Slop in Linux and Openwashing
2 new articles
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles