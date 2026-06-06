news
Sharing and Standards: National Open Source Library, Slop Warning, and Why "You Still Need A Legacy TLD For Email"
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Open Source For U ☛ Linux Association Of Canada Builds National Open Source Library
The Linux Association of Canada has launched a national open-source software library to showcase Canadian-developed projects, strengthen digital sovereignty, and reduce reliance on foreign-controlled technology.
The Linux Association of Canada has launched a national open-source software library aimed at strengthening Canada’s digital sovereignty and promoting homegrown software alternatives.
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Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
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WordPress ☛ Protect The Shire
tl;dr: Temporary 24-hour cooldown period for plugin/theme releases before auto-updates. Hey Hi (AI) can give defenders an edge. We want to secure all 78K plugins and themes on WordPress.org.
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Standards/Consortia
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Feld ☛ You Still Need A Legacy TLD For Email
No option but to fall back to a .com...
You can use these funky TLDs for email, just don't expect them to work everywhere. No matter what you need a backup and it needs to be something that existed in the 90s. It's a hard truth to accept. There aren't any good domain names available anymore under those TLDs so you'll have to get creative. Use mostly digits. Put in part of an old zip code or something else burned into your brain. That will help it avoid being flagged as a domain that needs "premium" pricing so your renewals won't hurt the wallet so bad.
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