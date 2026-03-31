news
OpenVPN 2.7.1 Released with New Features, Improvements, and Bug Fixes
OpenVPN 2.7.1 adds a new username-only flag argument to the --auth-user-pass parameter to make OpenVPN only query for the username and send a dummy password to the server. According to the devs, this is only useful if authentication schemes are used on the server side and make some sort of external challenge based on usernames, and not password authentication.
This release also increases the default sizing of internal hash maps to 4 * --max-clients. The default used to be 256 with an --max-clients argument set to 1024, which turned out to be bad for performance, while the memory savings were minimal. The devs recommend reducing the --max-clients argument on a very memory-constrained system.