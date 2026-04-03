Standards/Consortia: Document Formats and What the FCC Router Ban Means for FOSS

Last week, the Federal Communications Commission in the United States (the FCC) banned the sale of all new models of home routers not made in the U.S., which is ... all of them. The stated reason for this is that routers "pose an unacceptable risk to the national security of the U.S. or the safety and security of U.S. persons." A router manufacturer can apply for a "Conditional Approval" exemption to try and convince U.S. government bodies that their router should be allowed into the U.S., but this requires "A detailed, time-bound plan to establish or expand manufacturing in the United States" and "A description of committed and planned capital expenditures, financing, or other investments dedicated to U.S.-based manufacturing and assembly", and "an update on the status of their onshoring plan once a quarter" among other impractical asks.