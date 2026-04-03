news
Kernel Space / Virtualization: Stable Kernels, Slop in 'Reviews', and Systemd Creep (With Eye on 'Age Verification' and Vendor Lock-in)
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LWN ☛ New stable kernels for Thursday
Greg Kroah-Hartman has released the 6.19.11, 6.18.21, 6.12.80, and 6.6.131 stable kernels, followed by a quick release of 6.6.132 with two patches reverted to address a problem building the rust core in 6.6.131. Each kernel contains important fixes; users are advised to upgrade.
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LWN ☛ Exelbierd: What's actually in a Sashiko review? [Ed: Slop in kernel.org, one step at a time]
Brian "bex" Exelbierd has published a blog post exploring follow-up questions raised by the recent debate about the use of the LLM-based review tool Sashiko in the memory-management subsystem.
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It's FOSS ☛ Proposal to Centralize Per-User Environment Variables Under Systemd in Fedora Rejected
It was rejected due to insufficient consideration for systemd-less environments like containers.