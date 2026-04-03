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Games: Steam Survey, INDIE PASS, Death Stranding 2, and More
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PC World ☛ Linux users surge on Steam, doubling in a year
Slowly but surely, Linux is gaining a foothold in PC gaming. According to the March 2026 Steam hardware survey, 5.3 percent of users are on some flavor of Linux, compared to 92.3 percent on Windows and just 2.4 percent on macOS. One year ago, Linux was at just 2.3 percent.
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Marty Day ☛ Do You Love Indie Games? Consider INDIE PASS
Honestly, this isn’t an awful idea — subscription services have shown themselves as a viable money maker for developers, and the idea of the value being spread out to developers based on gameplay time spent is a clever one.
The key for me, however, will be…
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Death Stranding 2 gets a performance patch, including improvements for Steam Deck | GamingOnLinux
Death Stranding 2 from Kojima Productions and PlayStation Publishing has a big new patch out for the PC release with various performance upgrades.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Counter-Strike 2 gets a Beta with a fancy new animation system | GamingOnLinux
While I still sit here waiting for Danger Zone to return (please Valve), Counter-Strike 2 just got a big Beta upgrade with a new animation system.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Breath of Fire IV plus classic Resident Evil 1-3 from GOG arrive on Steam - but with DRM | GamingOnLinux
With a little help from GOG, some more classic games have arrived on Steam for those of you who want more retro gaming goodies.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam store home page gets a refresh in Beta, plus another Linux SteamRT3 Beta fix | GamingOnLinux
Valve have pushed out an overhauled Steam store home page in the latest Steam Client Beta, along with another needed fix for the Linux SteamRT3 Beta. In case you missed the big news for Linux gaming fans - the Linux SteamRT3 Beta brings Steam inside a container with 64bit support! A long time coming, and should improve compatibility across all the many different Linux distributions.