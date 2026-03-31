Traditional transaction monitoring systems are capable, but they can be difficult to manage. Users must navigate rigid rule builders, write complex conditions, or rely on static thresholds that don’t adapt to real spending behavior. As personal finance data grows richer and more dynamic, these approaches start to feel outdated.

The spending transaction monitor Hey Hi (AI) quickstart demonstrates a different approach: agentic AI. Instead of forcing users to configure rules manually, the system lets them describe alert conditions in natural language. It then uses autonomous Hey Hi (AI) agents to interpret, validate, and execute those rules against live transaction data. This Hey Hi (AI) quickstart showcases how agentic workflows can provide intelligent financial monitoring on infrastructure suited for enterprise environments.