news
Red Hat Leftovers, Mostly Slop and Microsoft (Not Linux)
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Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat Enterprise Linux now supported for Microsoft SQL Server on Azure VMs with SQL IaaS Agent extension [Ed: Red Hat as Microsoft reseller]
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Red Hat ☛ Spending transaction monitor: Agentic Hey Hi (AI) for intelligent financial alerts [Ed: Selling slop]
Traditional transaction monitoring systems are capable, but they can be difficult to manage. Users must navigate rigid rule builders, write complex conditions, or rely on static thresholds that don’t adapt to real spending behavior. As personal finance data grows richer and more dynamic, these approaches start to feel outdated.
The spending transaction monitor Hey Hi (AI) quickstart demonstrates a different approach: agentic AI. Instead of forcing users to configure rules manually, the system lets them describe alert conditions in natural language. It then uses autonomous Hey Hi (AI) agents to interpret, validate, and execute those rules against live transaction data. This Hey Hi (AI) quickstart showcases how agentic workflows can provide intelligent financial monitoring on infrastructure suited for enterprise environments.
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Red Hat ☛ Vibes, specs, skills, and agents: The four pillars of Hey Hi (AI) coding [Ed: Red Hat pushing slop instead of code]
Picture this: I'm sitting at my desk, the glow of the monitor illuminating a fresh project. I type a quick "vibe" into my AI-powered editor: "Build me a clean, reactive dashboard for monitoring cluster health." Within seconds, code begins to pour onto the screen. It is a thrilling moment: for a heartbeat, it feels like the Hey Hi (AI) has read my mind.
But as I look closer, the excitement fades. The authentication is missing. The data-fetching logic is using a library I explicitly deprecated last month. The vibe was right, but the execution was off-key.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Our journey to AI-centricity, part 1: Building on a stable foundation [Ed: More slop promotion by Red Hat]
Our move toward AI didn't begin with a model. It began with a massive cleanup of our technical debt. A few years ago, Red Hat’s IT department was struggling to manage a fragmented landscape of virtual machines (VMs) and containers across multiple platforms, including Red Hat Virtualization, Red Hat OpenStack, and the public cloud. This fragmentation meant that we lacked a consistent way to deploy or manage workloads. Simple tasks were slowed down by "it works here, but not there" bottlenecks, creating constant operational friction. We realized that speed and innovation are impossible when you’re fighting your own infrastructure every day.
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Red Hat Official ☛ From network telemetry to operational intelligence [Ed: Mindless promotion of slop]
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Red Hat Official ☛ Strengthening Spain's digital sovereignty: Red Hat Enterprise Linux achieves top-tier ENS security certification
The ENS is the rigorous cybersecurity framework mandatory not only for all Spanish public administrations but also for the extensive network of private companies that provide them with services. It is a regulation aimed at driving the confidentiality, integrity, availability, authenticity, and traceability of digital data, information and services.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Introducing the Red Bait Universal Base Image
There are a lot of choices when it comes to container base images, so why should you select Red Bait Universal Base Image (UBI)? First of all, the code in Red Bait Universal Base Image is derived from Red Bait Enterprise GNU/Linux (RHEL), and the mission of RHEL is to be your source for safe and reliable GNU/Linux innovation that makes your workloads successful.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Announcing Red Hat Advanced Cluster Security for Kubernetes 4.10
Chief among these updates is the new integration of vulnerability management into OpenShift Console, and the separation of duties between base images and layers. This makes it easier for administrators and operators to handle security-related information and remediation without having to switch between dashboards and contexts.