Red Hat Leftovers, Mostly Slop and Microsoft (Not Linux)

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Archinstall 4.0 Arch Linux Installer Released with New Textual UI

The biggest new feature of the Archinstall 4.0 release is the TUI (text-based user interface) as the devs moved from the previous curses-based interface to a textual one based on the Textual framework, which should provide users with a more modern Arch Linux installation experience.

Debian-Based Elive Linux Distro Is Back with First Stable Release in Seven Years

It’s been more than six and a half years since the last stable Elive release (version 3.0.6), but the project wasn’t dead. During this time, there were many beta releases, all leading to today’s Elive 3.8.50 LTS stable release, which is based on Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm”.

Coreboot 26.03 Open-Source Firmware Adds Full Support for Intel PantherLake SoCs

Highlights of Coreboot 26.03 include full support for the recently released Intel PantherLake SoCs, increased SMMSTORE capacity, updated TPM and signed secure blob plumbing across multiple platforms, Star Labs Starbook Horizon support, and SPD/memory data generation refresh.

4MLinux 51.0 Released with Improved Support for ZX Spectrum and Atari Music

Coming four months after 4MLinux 50.0, the 4MLinux 51.0 release improves support for ZX Spectrum and Atari music via the AY/YM emulation library, and adds support for installing the Midori web browser and C* Music Player (cmus) ncurses-based music player as downloadable extensions.

GNOME 51 “A Coruña” Desktop Environment Scheduled for September 16th, 2026

GNOME 50 “Tokyo” was just released earlier this month, and while it has not yet reached the stable software repositories of popular rolling-release distributions like openSUSE Tumbleweed or Arch Linux, the GNOME devs have started work on the GNOME 51 release.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 29th, 2026

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LinuxGizmos.com

Seeed Studio reTerminal D1001 Targets HMI Systems with ESP32-P4 and Integrated Display

Seeed Studio has launched an 8-inch HMI device combining a touch display, wireless connectivity, and multimedia hardware in a single platform. The reTerminal D1001 pairs an ESP32-P4 with an ESP32-C6 for networking, along with a 6-axis IMU for motion sensing.

FLiP Multicore Module Rev B Adds USB-C and Expanded Power Input

California-based Parallax Inc. has released Revision B of its FLiP Multicore Module, updating the design with USB-C connectivity, a wider input voltage range, and additional identification features.

Jetway F35-ARU1 Combines Core Ultra SoC in 3.5-inch Form Factor

Jetway has shared early details of the F35-ARU1, a 3.5-inch subcompact board based on Intel Core Ultra processors from the Arrow Lake-U series. The board integrates CPU, GPU, and NPU resources within a low-power platform intended for embedded and industrial systems.

Vividnode Mobile AI Packs RISC-V Processor and 60 TOPS AI Engine

A compact system from ZUIKI based on a K3 RISC-V processor has appeared on the Japanese crowdfunding platform Kibidango. The Vividnode Mobile AI is presented as a small form-factor system for local inference and development.

news

Red Hat Leftovers, Mostly Slop and Microsoft (Not Linux)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 31, 2026

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