news
Free and Open Source Software
-
Fluxer - instant messaging and VoIP platform - LinuxLinks
Fluxer is an instant messaging and VoIP platform designed for friends, groups, and communities. It combines real-time chat, voice and video communication, and community-focused spaces with channels, permissions, and moderation tools.
The software can be self-hosted on your own hardware, and the official clients provide access from the desktop and the browser.
This is free and open source software.
zipline - next generation ShareX / File upload server - LinuxLinks
zipline is a ShareX and file upload server designed to be easy to set up and use. It is aimed at users who want a self-hosted service for screenshots, file uploads, short links, and general sharing workflows.
This is free and open source software.
ProjectSend - self-hosted file sharing software - LinuxLinks
ProjectSend is self-hosted file sharing software for organisations and individuals who need to distribute files to clients while keeping control of their own data.
It is focused on privacy, ease of use, and client-oriented sharing workflows.
This is free and open source software.
Glate - Google Translator and Text To Speech Service on Linux Desktop - LinuxLinks
Glate is a desktop application for Linux that provides text translation and text-to-speech capabilities using Google’s translation services. It offers a straightforward interface for translating text between a wide range of languages while also allowing users to listen to pronunciations or generate speech audio files. The application is designed for everyday use, combining translation and speech synthesis into a single, lightweight tool.
In addition to basic translation, Glate includes features such as translation history, quick sharing, and global hotkeys, making it suitable for users who frequently work with multilingual content or need quick access to translations across applications.
This is free and open source software.
Switchfin - third-party native Jellyfin client - LinuxLinks
Switchfin is a third-party PC player for Jellyfin that provides a native user interface to browse and play movies and series.
Jellyfin is a free and open source media server. You run it on your own hardware, point it at your movie, TV, music, and photo libraries, and then stream that media to your devices through Jellyfin apps or a web browser. It’s designed for self-hosting, so you manage your own server and data rather than relying on a commercial streaming platform.
In the Switchfin context, Jellyfin is the backend server that stores and serves your media, while Switchfin is a client app that connects to that server and plays the content.
This is free and open source software.
hyprquickshot - screenshot utility for Hyprland built with Quickshell - LinuxLinks
hyprquickshot is a screenshot utility for Hyprland built with Quickshell. It provides a graphical capture interface with smooth animations, giving users a more polished workflow than a simple shell script or basic command-line frontend.
The software relies on grim for screen capture, integrates wl-clipboard for clipboard operations, and uses ImageMagick as part of its dependency set. It can be launched from the terminal or bound directly to keys in a Hyprland configuration.
This is free and open source software.
wak - compact implementation of the awk programming language - LinuxLinks
wak is a compact implementation of the awk programming language designed for both standalone use and integration with Toybox.
Written in C, it aims to follow traditional awk behaviour closely and focuses on practical compatibility with established awk implementations rather than a large set of non-standard language extensions.
This is free and open source software.