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today's howtos
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David Bushell ☛ CSS subgrid is super good
I’m all aboard the CSS subgrid train. Now I’m seeing subgrid everywhere. Seriously, what was I doing before subgrid? I feel like I was bashing rocks together.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Thunderbird on Fedora 43
Thunderbird stands as one of the most trusted open-source email clients available for GNU/Linux systems today. Developed by Mozilla, this powerful application offers users complete control over their email communications while maintaining a strong focus on privacy and security.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Komodo Edit on Debian 13
Finding a code editor that works reliably on a fresh Debian 13 Trixie install can take longer than it should, especially when the tool you want does not ship in the APT repository.
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Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Ubuntu added Official NVIDIA 595 Driver for 26.04 [How to Install]
NVIDIA 595.58.03, the latest stable version of NVIDIA driver for Linux, is available in Ubuntu repository for the upcoming 26.04 LTS. Canonical (the company behind Ubuntu) usually supports production branch NVIDIA driver by building the packages into the restricted repository.
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MJ Fransen ☛ Install minimal Recoll on FreeBSD 15
Install minimal Recoll on FreeBSD 15
Recoll is a full text search application. Recoll is based on the very capable Xapian search engine library.
The FreeBSD package comes with a ton of dependencies, which is great for use on your desktop, but can be a bit of overkill for non-graphical systems.