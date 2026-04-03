news
Systemd-Free Artix Linux Sees First Release in 2026 with XLibre and PipeWire
The Artix Linux 2026.04 release promotes XLibre as the default display server instead of Xorg Server, which can now be installed manually if you don’t want to use XLibre. For the KDE Plasma edition, users can choose between using Wayland or XLibre.
This release also ships with PipeWire as the default audio system instead of PulseAudio, support for user services when using either the OpenRC or Dinit init systems, Linux 6.19 as the default kernel, and all the latest versions of included applications and core components.
Notebookcheck:
-
Artix Linux 20260402 lands with a new window system and audio server
Arch-based and systemd-free distro Artix Linux is back with update 20260402, a refresh that comes with two major changes. First, it replaces Xorg Server with XLibre as the default display server. Second, it moves from PulseAudio to PipeWire when it comes to the default audio system.