M5Stack has introduced several new and updated products, including the CardKB2 keyboard unit, the Stamp-P4 module based on the ESP32-P4, a matching Wi-Fi expansion module, and an updated Core2 for AWS development kit. The lineup spans input devices, embedded modules, and IoT-focused development platforms.

Some of the biggest changes in KDE Plasma 6.7 include the ability to type characters that aren’t on your physical keyboard, a switch on the Plasma Panel to instantly go from light mode to dark mode, a global push-to-talk feature, and a full-featured print queue viewer app.

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Systemd-Free Artix Linux Sees First Release in 2026 with XLibre and PipeWire

posted by Marius Nestor on Apr 03, 2026,

updated Apr 03, 2026



The Artix Linux 2026.04 release promotes XLibre as the default display server instead of Xorg Server, which can now be installed manually if you don’t want to use XLibre. For the KDE Plasma edition, users can choose between using Wayland or XLibre.

This release also ships with PipeWire as the default audio system instead of PulseAudio, support for user services when using either the OpenRC or Dinit init systems, Linux 6.19 as the default kernel, and all the latest versions of included applications and core components.

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