news
Slop / Plagiarism in 'Open' Clothing: Collabora, OpenSSF (LF/Microsoft), and WordPress
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Collabora ☛ Springing into AI: PyTorch Conference Europe & ICLR 2026
Collabora presents "Bringing BitNet to ExecuTorch via Vulkan" at PyTorch Conference Europe in Paris (April 7-8) and attends ICLR in Rio de Janeiro (April 23-27). Connect with our team to discuss machine learning and open source innovation!
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OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ From AIxCC to OpenSSF: Welcoming OSS-CRS to Advance Hey Hi (AI) Driven Open Source Security [Ed: 'Linux' Foundation promoting some more slop for its GAFAM sponsors that fear this bubble's implosion]
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WordPress ☛ From Hey Hi (AI) to Open Source at WordCamp Asia 2026 [Ed: Hugging buzzwords, hype, and plagiarism.
April 9-11, 2026 | Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, India WordCamp Asia 2026 brings the WordPress community to Mumbai, India, from April 9 to 11, with a schedule shaped around artificial intelligence, enterprise WordPress, developer workflows, product strategy, and open source collaboration.