news
Graphics: Mesa 26.0.4 and Zink in Wine
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Mesa 26.0.4 open source graphics drivers released for Linux | GamingOnLinux
Mesa 26.0.4 is out now as the latest bug-fix release for the open source graphics drivers, as work continues on Mesa 26.1. Since this is a point release, it's only bug fixes as new features will arrive with Mesa 26.1 that should be around May 6th.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ A future Wine release could use Zink to run OpenGL via Vulkan | GamingOnLinux
A new Wine merge request has been opened that is very interesting, as it could change the way Wine work with OpenGL to make it use Vulkan.