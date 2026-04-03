Fedora Code of Conduct Report, Red Hat Promoting Microsoft and Slop, Slopware Enters CentOS

The Fedora Project’s Code of Conduct and its reports are managed by the Fedora Code of Conduct Committee, the Fedora Community Architect, and the Fedora Project Leader. We publish this summary to demonstrate our commitment to community safety and our project’s social fabric.

This post covers the year of reports received in the 2024 calendar year. The 2023 and 2024 annual report posts are published with delays due to changes in membership in the Code of Conduct Committee and rebalancing existing work. The purpose of publishing the reports now is to provide transparency, insight, and awareness into the health signs of the community.