news
Fedora Code of Conduct Report, Red Hat Promoting Microsoft and Slop, Slopware Enters CentOS
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Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Fedora Code of Conduct Report 2024
The Fedora Project’s Code of Conduct and its reports are managed by the Fedora Code of Conduct Committee, the Fedora Community Architect, and the Fedora Project Leader. We publish this summary to demonstrate our commitment to community safety and our project’s social fabric.
This post covers the year of reports received in the 2024 calendar year. The 2023 and 2024 annual report posts are published with delays due to changes in membership in the Code of Conduct Committee and rebalancing existing work. The purpose of publishing the reports now is to provide transparency, insight, and awareness into the health signs of the community.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Take your automation to the next level with Ansible Content Collections for Windows, Splunk, AIOps, MCP, and more [Ed: Selling Windows and Microsoft]
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Michel Alexandre Salim ☛ Sandogasa, now for EPEL and CentOS SIG workflows too! [Ed: Slop or slopware going to CentOS]
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Red Hat ☛ How to plan your RHEL lifecycle with AI [Ed: IBM Red Hat trying to impose mindless and harmful slop on Red Hat users]
Managing the lifecycle of an enterprise GNU/Linux fleet has traditionally been a game of spreadsheets, calendar alerts, and manual cross-referencing. You have to track which systems are nearing end of life (EOL), which ones qualify for extended update support (EUS), and how recent major releases like Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 10 will impact your specific package stack.
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Red Hat ☛ Run Gemma 4 with Red Bait Hey Hi (AI) on Day 0: A step-by-step guide [Ed: Nothing but slop promotion coming out of IBM Red Hat these days]
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Red Hat Official ☛ Running LLMs dynamically, in production, on limited resources, is hard. We think there’s room for another approach… [Ed: Slop, chatbots, plagiarism and misinformation peddled by IBM Red Hat]
The promise of large language models (LLMs) is clear. From code generation to customer support, from document analysis to creative workflows, organizations everywhere are racing to integrate LLMs into their products and operations. The enterprise LLM market is projected to grow from $6 billion in 2025 to over $50 billion by 2035. But behind the excitement lies a practical challenge—serving LLMs in production can be expensive, inefficient, and operationally complex.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat and NVIDIA: Setting standards for high-performance AI inference [Ed: Boosting Ponzi schemes at IBM]
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Red Hat Official ☛ Enabling long-term stability: Introducing Red Hat Enterprise Linux Extended Life Cycle, Premium
This premium offering builds upon the solid foundation of the RHEL Premium subscription, extending maintenance beyond the traditional ten year timeline. It is an indispensable solution for highly regulated industries such as financial services, telecommunications, government, healthcare, transportation, manufacturing, and energy, where operational consistency and strict regulatory alignment are paramount.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Automating the modern network: A Q1 network automation recap
The momentum we've seen this past quarter highlights that Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform is the standard trusted execution layer for this transformation. Organizations are moving away from isolated team structures and high-risk manual changes, and instead embracing a unified Infrastructure as Code strategy to ensure that the network is an accelerator for the business and not a bottleneck.
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Red Hat ☛ Red Hat build of Perses with the cluster observability operator
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Supercomputing in Sync
Fittingly, this early OS was called the clustered high availability operating system, or CHAOS. The development team did not need to start from scratch. Linux-based OSes—also known as distributions—had emerged in the HPC industry, and Livermore began working with Red Hat, a company offering enterprise-level Linux distributions to HPC centers. “CHAOS was built on top of the Red Hat distribution because we had hardware components and other needs that Red Hat didn’t yet support,” recalls Trent D’Hooge, Livermore Computing’s (LC’s) deputy division leader for operations. For example, commercial Linux distributions had not yet incorporated resource management software, which automatically allocates processors, memory, and storage for HPC workloads. CHAOS filled this gap with the Laboratory-developed Slurm (simple Linux utility for resource management) software.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat and Google Cloud Expand Collaboration to Accelerate Application Modernization and Cloud Migration with Red Hat OpenShift
Red Hat, the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced an expanded collaboration with Google Cloud to help organizations accelerate application modernization and cloud migrations. This expansion introduces Red Hat OpenShift in the Google Cloud console, deeper integrations with Google Cloud services and marks the general availability of Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization on Red Hat OpenShift Dedicated on Google Cloud.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat Enhances Enterprise Stability with Red Hat Enterprise Linux Extended Life Cycle, Premium
Red Hat, the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, today announced Red Hat Enterprise Linux Extended Life Cycle, Premium, a new subscription providing a predictable 14-year life cycle for major Red Hat Enterprise Linux releases. The stand-alone subscription consolidates extended support, simplifying the complexity of managing multiple support streams. This helps organizations more effectively maintain their most sensitive, change-averse workloads on a single, hardened foundation for more than a decade.