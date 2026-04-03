news
Gentoo GNU/Hurd
Quoting: Gentoo GNU/Hurd – Gentoo Linux —
We are proud to announce a new port of Gentoo to GNU Hurd! Our crack team has been working hard to port Gentoo to the Hurd and can now share that they’ve succeeded, though it remains still in a heavily experimental stage. You can try Gentoo GNU/Hurd using a pre-prepared disk image. The easiest way to do this is with QEMU...
FOSS Force:
-
Must Be April Fools' Day. Gentoo Says It's Moving to Hurd - FOSS Force
We figure the first part’s true, that there is an experimental Hurd port available, mainly because the brief article later links to a Codeberg page hosting ‘gentoo-hurd.’ The part about hoping to discontinue Linux support by the end of the year, however… As the old joke goes, they’re still working on Hurd.
Hurd, if you don’t know, is the operating system kernel that GNU folks have been working on since 1990, or since before Linux was a gleam in Linus’s eye. When it goes mainstream, somebody will probably insist that it be called GNU/Hurd.