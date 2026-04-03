Gentoo GNU/Hurd

We figure the first part’s true, that there is an experimental Hurd port available, mainly because the brief article later links to a Codeberg page hosting ‘gentoo-hurd.’ The part about hoping to discontinue Linux support by the end of the year, however… As the old joke goes, they’re still working on Hurd.

Hurd, if you don’t know, is the operating system kernel that GNU folks have been working on since 1990, or since before Linux was a gleam in Linus’s eye. When it goes mainstream, somebody will probably insist that it be called GNU/Hurd.