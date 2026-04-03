Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

Diamond Open Access (Diamond OA) has received much attention in recent years as a possible answer to some of the toughest questions in scholarly publishing. But what do researchers themselves actually think about it? As part of the Strengthening Diamond Open Access in the Netherlands program, we found that while many researchers welcome the principle of Diamond OA, awareness remains uneven and actual publishing choices continue to be shaped by career incentives, reputation, and visibility rather than a deliberate commitment to community-owned infrastructures or long-term sustainability. This misalignment highlights the need for stronger institutional recognition of Diamond venues, clearer guidance for researchers, and incentives that meaningfully reward publishing in scholar-led, non-APC venues. Placing the findings into the context of what is sometimes called the ‘monograph crisis’ allows us to ask a sharper question: Can Diamond OA serve as a genuine lifeline for the scholarly monograph?