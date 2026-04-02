M5Stack has introduced several new and updated products, including the CardKB2 keyboard unit, the Stamp-P4 module based on the ESP32-P4, a matching Wi-Fi expansion module, and an updated Core2 for AWS development kit. The lineup spans input devices, embedded modules, and IoT-focused development platforms.

Some of the biggest changes in KDE Plasma 6.7 include the ability to type characters that aren’t on your physical keyboard, a switch on the Plasma Panel to instantly go from light mode to dark mode, a global push-to-talk feature, and a full-featured print queue viewer app.

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Netrunner 26 Released with XLibre Xserver, Based on Debian 13 “Trixie”

posted by Marius Nestor on Apr 02, 2026,

updated Apr 03, 2026



Based on the latest Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series, Netrunner 26 is powered by the more recent Linux 6.16 kernel instead of Debian’s long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS to provide users with better hardware support on both new and existing installations.

The cool thing about the Netrunner 26 release is that it comes with XLibre Xserver, a fork of the Xorg Server display server implementation that aims for backward compatibility with X11 and promises to be a viable and secure choice for those who don’t want to use Wayland.

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Update (by Roy)

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