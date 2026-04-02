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Netrunner 26 Released with XLibre Xserver, Based on Debian 13 “Trixie”
Based on the latest Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series, Netrunner 26 is powered by the more recent Linux 6.16 kernel instead of Debian’s long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS to provide users with better hardware support on both new and existing installations.
The cool thing about the Netrunner 26 release is that it comes with XLibre Xserver, a fork of the Xorg Server display server implementation that aims for backward compatibility with X11 and promises to be a viable and secure choice for those who don’t want to use Wayland.
Update (by Roy)
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Notebook Check ☛ Netrunner 26 lands with XLibre X11 and improved security
After more than a year since the release of its predecessor, Netrunner 26 arrives with a new base (Debian Stable 13 Trixie), Plasma 6.3.6 and KDE 6.13.0, multiple updates for the specific components such as Samba-mounter and Artwork, yt-dlp GUI Statcher7, better hardware support, and much more.
With a history of over 15 years, Netrunner is one of the well-established Debian-based distros currently in the wild. Based on Kubuntu until the end of 2015, this piece of code has just moved from a Debian 12 Bookworm base to Debian 13 Trixie, yesterday's version 26 arriving more than a year after its predecessor. Available in the shape of a 64-bit ISO, Netrunner 26 Twilight sports the 6.16 kernel series, focusing on modern looks, up-to-date software, improved security, all while delivering a stable experience.