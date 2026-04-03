Gnucap is a general purpose circuit simulator aimed at analysing and simulating electronic circuits. It supports both analog and digital simulation, allowing engineers, researchers, and students to experiment with circuit designs and evaluate behaviour under different conditions.

The software is designed to be interactive and command-driven, enabling rapid iteration during circuit design. It also supports batch operation and offers compatibility with many SPICE models, making it a practical tool for both learning and professional electronic design workflows.

This is free and open source software.