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Free and Open Source Software
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Gnucap - general purpose circuit simulator - LinuxLinks
Gnucap is a general purpose circuit simulator aimed at analysing and simulating electronic circuits. It supports both analog and digital simulation, allowing engineers, researchers, and students to experiment with circuit designs and evaluate behaviour under different conditions.
The software is designed to be interactive and command-driven, enabling rapid iteration during circuit design. It also supports batch operation and offers compatibility with many SPICE models, making it a practical tool for both learning and professional electronic design workflows.
This is free and open source software.
Snu Photo Manager - feature-rich photo manager - LinuxLinks
Snu Photo Manager is a feature-rich desktop application for managing and editing photos and videos, written in Python and built using the Kivy framework.
It provides a unified environment for organising media collections, performing edits, and exporting content, with a focus on flexibility and cross-platform usability.
This is free and open source software.