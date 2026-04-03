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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 03, 2026



Quoting: I Gave Up on Windows 11. Linux Mint Is Simply Better in 7 Big Ways —

My biggest issue with Linux Mint (and one that I think many will share) is that it doesn’t run some major software, such as Adobe Creative Cloud or Microsoft 365 desktop apps. You can often find web versions of major software as well as open-source alternatives, with the exception of professional video editing apps. Some hardware drivers and utilities aren’t available for the OS either.

You also can't link your phone to Mint like you can with macOS and Windows. And although Windows users should be able to adjust to Linux Mint's interface quite easily, it still requires some tech savvy and the occasional use of a command line.

Here's the bottom line: If you need to use professional apps or hardware that it can’t run, Linux Mint isn’t a good option. But if you don't mind adapting to alternative apps or working via a browser, it’s worth sacrificing a USB stick to test it out at the very least. You might even find that you like it better than Windows in some ways.