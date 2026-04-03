news
OpenSUSE: Tumbleweed Monthly Update and Quick Update on the Package Version Tracking Feature in OBS
-
OpenSUSE ☛ Tumbleweed Monthly Update - March 2026
Tumbleweed saw three Plasma 6.6 updates bringing progressive bugfixes to KWin, the system tray, Spectacle, and the Kicker launcher. KDE Frameworks advanced to 6.24.0 with nanosecond-precision timestamps in KIO and a new Kirigami StyleHints API. The Linux kernel moved from 6.19.5 to 6.19.9 with broad fixes across audio, display, and filesystem drivers. Both the Linux Kernel and FreeRDP fixed several Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures, and Mesa 26.0.2 resolved visual corruption on RDNA 4 hardware and a Counter-Strike 2 regression on Intel Arc.
-
Quick Update on the Package Version Tracking Feature in OBS
We have a couple of news to share with you on the package version tracking feature in OBS. We extended the feature in the API space, allow to skip version tracking for individual packages and display the version info in a couple more places. These updates are part of the Foster Collaboration beta program. You can find more information about the beta program here.