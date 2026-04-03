M5Stack has introduced several new and updated products, including the CardKB2 keyboard unit, the Stamp-P4 module based on the ESP32-P4, a matching Wi-Fi expansion module, and an updated Core2 for AWS development kit. The lineup spans input devices, embedded modules, and IoT-focused development platforms.

Some of the biggest changes in KDE Plasma 6.7 include the ability to type characters that aren’t on your physical keyboard, a switch on the Plasma Panel to instantly go from light mode to dark mode, a global push-to-talk feature, and a full-featured print queue viewer app.

Happy Easter! I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

original

GNU/Linux Grew a Lot in United Arab Emirates (UAE)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 03, 2026



Yesterday evening - or in the late afternoon - we walked past the stadium of "Etihad" (aka "Manchester City Stadium") a couple of times, seeing that the hotel construction there is nearing completion (the outdoor/exterior bits) and I was told by family that their airline has spectacular service and deserves loyalty for it. Tomorrow there will be an important match there (FA Cup, against Liverpool FC). We benefit a lot from their investment in this area.

as we noted here before, UAE is adopting more and more of GNU/Linux in recent times, especially this past year.

What does the future hold for Dubai after the war? Some reconstruction will be needed; for now, GAFAM datacentres there are at risk of bombing [1, 2]. Technology procurement should be done accordingly (according to these risks). █

Image source: Box of Dubai chocolates