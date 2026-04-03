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GNU/Linux Grew a Lot in United Arab Emirates (UAE)
Yesterday evening - or in the late afternoon - we walked past the stadium of "Etihad" (aka "Manchester City Stadium") a couple of times, seeing that the hotel construction there is nearing completion (the outdoor/exterior bits) and I was told by family that their airline has spectacular service and deserves loyalty for it. Tomorrow there will be an important match there (FA Cup, against Liverpool FC). We benefit a lot from their investment in this area.
as we noted here before, UAE is adopting more and more of GNU/Linux in recent times, especially this past year.
What does the future hold for Dubai after the war? Some reconstruction will be needed; for now, GAFAM datacentres there are at risk of bombing [1, 2]. Technology procurement should be done accordingly (according to these risks). █
Image source: Box of Dubai chocolates