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CachyOS beats Windows 11 in Cyberpunk 2077 and Space Marine 2 in a new gaming benchmark
Quoting: CachyOS beats Windows 11 in Cyberpunk 2077 and Space Marine 2 in a new gaming benchmark —
There was a time when gaming on Linux pretty much boiled down to SuperTuxKart, Battle for Wesnoth, and that's about it. However, in the last decade, Linux gaming has gone from strength to strength thanks to efforts from the open-source community. Now, games using Steam's Proton compatibility layer on Linux are rivaling Windows 11's performance, and it doesn't seem the 'best OS for gaming' is keeping hold of its crown for much longer.
A recent benchmark has delved into how several popular titles run on both Windows 11 and CachyOS, a performance-focused Linux distro. While the two put up an excellent fight and looked pretty toe-to-toe across the board, both Cyberpunk 2077 and Space Marine 2 saw some very impressive performance boosts on CachyOS that gamers should take note of.
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CachyOS vs Windows 11 gaming test shows Linux leading in Cyberpunk 2077, Space Marine 2 and more
A recent benchmark by the YouTube channel NJ Tech compares gaming performance between Windows 11 and CachyOS. Early results suggest Linux is closing the gap, and in some cases, even pulling ahead in modern AAA titles.
Benchmarks coverage, a couple more:
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New CachyOS vs Windows 11 gaming benchmarks reveal impressive results for Linux, from Space Marine 2 to Resident Evil Requiem
More people are warming to the idea of Linux for gaming, especially with performance keeping pace with Windows (based on recent SteamOS benchmarks at 4K). And now, a new set of tests shows a popular alternative distro, CachyOS, actually outperforming Windows in a variety of games, running on a Radeon RX 6700 XT and Ryzen 5 5600X GPU & CPU combo.
Where Winds Meet and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 are two titles that enjoy notable performance increases on CachyOS, with up to 27% higher average FPS for the former. On top of that, the majority of games test enjoy 3-10% higher FPS on CachyOS when compared to Windows 11, using the RX 6700 XT, with positive gains in all titles aside from The First Descendant.
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Linux gaming levels up as CachyOS beats Windows 11 in head-to-head tests
For years, Linux gaming has lived in the shadow of Windows. But recent benchmarks suggest that balance may be shifting. In a comparison spanning more than 10 blockbuster titles, the Arch-based Linux distribution CachyOS frequently outperformed Windows, even in games without native Linux support.
The tests, conducted by NJ Tech, used identical hardware: an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X paired with a Radeon RX 6700 XT, alongside 16GB of DDR4 memory, a 2TB NVMe SSD, a Corsair RM1000x power supply, and a Gigabyte X570 Aorus Elite motherboard. On the software side, Windows 11 ran AMD's Adrenalin 26.3.1 drivers, while CachyOS relied on Mesa 26.0.3.