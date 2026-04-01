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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 01, 2026,

updated Apr 03, 2026



Quoting: CachyOS beats Windows 11 in Cyberpunk 2077 and Space Marine 2 in a new gaming benchmark —

There was a time when gaming on Linux pretty much boiled down to SuperTuxKart, Battle for Wesnoth, and that's about it. However, in the last decade, Linux gaming has gone from strength to strength thanks to efforts from the open-source community. Now, games using Steam's Proton compatibility layer on Linux are rivaling Windows 11's performance, and it doesn't seem the 'best OS for gaming' is keeping hold of its crown for much longer.

A recent benchmark has delved into how several popular titles run on both Windows 11 and CachyOS, a performance-focused Linux distro. While the two put up an excellent fight and looked pretty toe-to-toe across the board, both Cyberpunk 2077 and Space Marine 2 saw some very impressive performance boosts on CachyOS that gamers should take note of.