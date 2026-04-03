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Audiocasts/Shows: BSD Now, Lenny’s Podcast, and More
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The BSD Now Podcast ☛ BSD Now 657: Hibernation is a long sleep
The Real Cost of Technology Dependence, FreeBSD 15 Linuxator with CUDA, Bidirectional OPNsense/pfSense, Netbase, a SYN attack, and more...
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Simon Willison ☛ Highlights from my conversation about agentic engineering on Lenny’s Podcast
I was a guest on Lenny Rachitsky’s podcast, in a new episode titled An AI state of the union: [...]
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Protesilaos Stavrou ☛ Prot Asks: Hjalmar about Emacs for music, the joy of art, and Internet sociability
Hjalmar is a viola player and composer who currently studies composition at the Norwegian Academy of Music. We start our discussion with me asking how it is to study music. I learn about Hjalmar’s experiences in that regard.
Hjalmar writes music in Emacs using a setup that involves Org, the Org Babel system, and the LilyPond music notation. Hjalmar describes in further detail how this process works.