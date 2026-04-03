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Proudly Canadian Maple Linux 1.4: Who Knew Tux Could Be So Polite?
Quoting: Proudly Canadian Maple Linux 1.4: Who Knew Tux Could Be So Polite? - FOSS Force —
Maple Linux is currently developed by Maple Open Tech, a partnership between SSP Media and Mika Software, both being web developers in the London, Ontario area. Maple Open Tech’s primary goal is to strengthen Canada’s digital sovereignty by offering a free operating system that is respectful of user data, while also being free from intrusive telemetry or advertisements often found in mainstream proprietary systems.
A noble project, indeed.