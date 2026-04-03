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A Good Start for April and for Easter
While wars are raging and energy is running out there are a few people inside a craft drifting further and further away from this planet. Maybe they're the smart ones. Our national broadcaster says that "every engine firing so far – from the early orbit‑raising burns to tonight’s big push for the Moon – has run on time and to plan, giving NASA growing confidence in the spacecraft’s European‑built propulsion system."
That's a good start for the month of April. Let's hope for more of the same. █
Image source: Aspect of an Eclipse of the Sun by the Earth, as It Would Appear as Seen From the Moon