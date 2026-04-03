M5Stack has introduced several new and updated products, including the CardKB2 keyboard unit, the Stamp-P4 module based on the ESP32-P4, a matching Wi-Fi expansion module, and an updated Core2 for AWS development kit. The lineup spans input devices, embedded modules, and IoT-focused development platforms.

Some of the biggest changes in KDE Plasma 6.7 include the ability to type characters that aren’t on your physical keyboard, a switch on the Plasma Panel to instantly go from light mode to dark mode, a global push-to-talk feature, and a full-featured print queue viewer app.

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A Good Start for April and for Easter

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 03, 2026



While wars are raging and energy is running out there are a few people inside a craft drifting further and further away from this planet. Maybe they're the smart ones. Our national broadcaster says that "every engine firing so far – from the early orbit‑raising burns to tonight’s big push for the Moon – has run on time and to plan, giving NASA growing confidence in the spacecraft’s European‑built propulsion system."

That's a good start for the month of April. Let's hope for more of the same. █

Image source: Aspect of an Eclipse of the Sun by the Earth, as It Would Appear as Seen From the Moon