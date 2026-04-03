M5Stack has introduced several new and updated products, including the CardKB2 keyboard unit, the Stamp-P4 module based on the ESP32-P4, a matching Wi-Fi expansion module, and an updated Core2 for AWS development kit. The lineup spans input devices, embedded modules, and IoT-focused development platforms.

Some of the biggest changes in KDE Plasma 6.7 include the ability to type characters that aren’t on your physical keyboard, a switch on the Plasma Panel to instantly go from light mode to dark mode, a global push-to-talk feature, and a full-featured print queue viewer app.

Happy Easter! I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

original

Easter Cool-off Amid Great News

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 03, 2026,

updated Apr 03, 2026



GNU/Linux @ 5.33%

Today we shall be taking it easy as it is a national holiday and we want to go out to do something special. Next week or the week after that we expect many layoffs, based on rumours we saw in March. IBM (Red Hat) is said to be among those.

The latest statistics from Valve are incredible (Steam Survey) and serve to affirm major progress for GNU/Linux. Arch Linux is the most used OS (or distro) and Apple's MacOS has a share less than half of all distros combined.

What a way to celebrate April 1st without it being a joke. █

Image source: Vintage art illustration rabbit painting public domain old