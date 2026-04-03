original
Easter Cool-off Amid Great News
GNU/Linux @ 5.33%
Today we shall be taking it easy as it is a national holiday and we want to go out to do something special. Next week or the week after that we expect many layoffs, based on rumours we saw in March. IBM (Red Hat) is said to be among those.
The latest statistics from Valve are incredible (Steam Survey) and serve to affirm major progress for GNU/Linux. Arch Linux is the most used OS (or distro) and Apple's MacOS has a share less than half of all distros combined.
What a way to celebrate April 1st without it being a joke. █
Image source: Vintage art illustration rabbit painting public domain old