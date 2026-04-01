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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 01, 2026,

updated Apr 03, 2026



Quoting: ONLYOFFICE Gets Forked as "Made in Europe", Sparks Licensing and Trust Debate —

There is a new open source office suite. It’s called Euro-Office.

As the name suggests, it is a European effort and is primarily meant for European organizations and governments.

Before you get too excited, let me clarify that it is not your typical office suite like LibreOffice that you install on desktop systems. It is designed more for providing collaborative document portals for organizations.

In other words, it’s an online office suite that can be deployed within an organization and accessed via the web. It can also be integrated into other products, like Nextcloud to provide document editing capabilities.

The project has been initiated by Nextcloud and IONOS. Nextcloud is a well-known open source collaboration platform, and IONOS is primarily a server infrastructure provider.