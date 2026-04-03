news
Databases: Postgres and SQLAlchemy 2
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PostgreSQL ☛ CloudNativePG 1.29.0 Released!
The CloudNativePG Community is excited to announce the immediate availability of CloudNativePG 1.29.0!
This minor release introduces a paradigm shift in how PostgreSQL extensions are managed on Kubernetes and brings powerful new capabilities for enterprise identity and network security, further establishing CloudNativePG as the standard for cloud-native PostgreSQL.
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PostgreSQL ☛ pgAdmin 4 v9.14 Released
The pgAdmin Development Team is pleased to announce the release of pgAdmin 4 version 9.14. This release of pgAdmin 4 includes 23 bug fixes and new features. For more details, please see the release notes.
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Greptime Inc ☛ How We Built Postgres Compatibility in Rust: pgwire and DataFusion
GreptimeDB has been adapting the Postgres protocol since its early versions. In 2025, with the acquisitions of Neon and CrunchyData, PostgreSQL has once again become a hot topic. Beyond the development of PostgreSQL itself, there are two paths within its ecosystem that bring in a larger world: what I call the "bottom-up" extension approach and the "top-down" protocol compatibility approach. Taking the combination with the Rust ecosystem as an example, the bottom-up approach primarily uses pgrx to introduce various Rust ecosystem libraries into PostgreSQL, represented by projects like ParadeDB. The top-down approach simulates its protocol and interfaces to build various "Postgres-like" databases. GreptimeDB places itself in the "top-down" category.
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Miguel Grinberg ☛ SQLAlchemy 2 In Practice - Chapter 3 - One-To-Many Relationships
This is the third chapter of my SQLAlchemy 2 in Practice book. If you'd like to support my work, I encourage you to buy this book, either directly from my store or on Amazon. Thank you!