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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 03, 2026



Quoting: I switched to Linux and got tools that Windows users will never have pre-installed —

First up, let's take a peek into the app that got me thinking about this in the first place. Snapper is a snapshotting tool that comes pre-configured within openSUSE, and it's one of its strongest positives. It takes snapshots of your computer's files and lets you return to a previous state if something goes wrong. Best of all, if you're using something like openSUSE, the OS will automatically organise your OS on setup, so all your personal files go on a /home subvolume. This means Snapper can rewind time for your system files without touching your personal ones, and you don't lose any work.

One of my favorite features of Snapper is how intelligent it is. It automatically tracks whenever you install an app, run a system update, or perform any other big system change. It will then take a snapshot immediately before and after the transaction, meaning you'll always have a restore point right before a big change without needing to lift a finger.