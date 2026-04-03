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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 03, 2026



Quoting: I installed Linux on my Pixel and turned it into a pocket workstation —

Your phone already does a lot. It takes calls, sends messages, lets you browse the internet, and just about everything else. But modern Android phones are blurring the lines between what a smartphone and a proper computer can do, so if you're feeling your phone is a little limited for what you want to do, there's a solution.

I installed a full Linux desktop on my Pixel 9a, and not only is it buttery smooth, but it's also quite capable. I ended up turning my Pixel into a pocket workstation, and the result was a device way more capable than I gave it credit for.