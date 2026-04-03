Final Release of OpenSSH 10.3

OpenSSH 10.3 has been released. Among the many changes in this release are a security fix to address late validation of metacharacters in user names, removal of bug compatibility for SSH implementations that do not support rekeying, and a fix to ensure that scp clears setuid/setgid bits from downloaded files when operating as root in legacy ( -O ) mode. See the release announcement for a full list of new features, bug fixes, and potentially incompatible changes.