news
Final Release of OpenSSH 10.3
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OpenSSH ☛ [openssh-unix-announce] Announce: OpenSSH 10.3 released
OpenSSH is a 100% complete SSH protocol 2.0 implementation and includes sftp client and server support.
Once again, we would like to thank the OpenSSH community for their continued support of the project, especially those who contributed code or patches, reported bugs, tested snapshots or donated to the project. More information on donations may be found at: https://www.openssh.com/donations.html
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OpenSSH ☛ OpenSSH 10.3 was released on 2026-04-02
This release contains some relatively minor security fixes as well as a number of feature improvements and general bugfixes.
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LWN ☛ OpenSSH 10.3 released
OpenSSH 10.3 has been released. Among the many changes in this release are a security fix to address late validation of metacharacters in user names, removal of bug compatibility for SSH implementations that do not support rekeying, and a fix to ensure that scp clears setuid/setgid bits from downloaded files when operating as root in legacy (-O) mode. See the release announcement for a full list of new features, bug fixes, and potentially incompatible changes.