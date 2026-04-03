GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

Traditionally, the FreeBSD base system was managed through freebsd-update (also), which I would call primarily a patch-based system, while third party software was (usually) managed through pkg, a package manager. This was a quite traditional split, but it had some less than ideal aspects, and as of FreeBSD 15 you can choose to manage FreeBSD through pkg using what is called freebsd-base (which is also known as 'pkgbase'). If you're installing FreeBSD 15 from scratch, the installer will let you choose (and I believe it recommends the pkg based approach). If you upgrade from FreeBSD 14 to FreeBSD 15, there's a post-upgrade conversion process using pkgbasify (also, also).