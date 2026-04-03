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Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
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GNU/Linux Becoming More Universal
It seems likely the end of Vista 10 coinciding with a sharp rise in memory prices (and now energy prices) will benefit GNU/Linux and therefore give us more to write about
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Can Economies Like the American One Hang On?
The coming weeks will be "interesting" unless wars end
New
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SLAPP Censorship - Part 31 Out of 200: Speaking About 20+ Years of Alleged Harassment/Defamation and High-Profile 'Targets' of Garrett
attempts were made to settle (in effect end the case) by the person who started the case almost half a dozen times along the way
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In Asia, Windows is in Its Teens (Below 20%)
On a global scale, Windows is down to about 26%
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Low Morale at IBM and Perception of Destructive Management
IBM is going nowhere, fast
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Gemini Links 02/04/2026: Super Mario Galaxy Movie and New Antenna Instance
Links for the day
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It Seems Like Google News Cracked Down on (Omitted, Delisted) a Lot of Slopfarms
There's no justification/point in spending so much energy just to plagiarise things poorly
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Steam Survey for Last Month Says 5.33% Use GNU/Linux
big leap for GNU/Linux
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Links 02/04/2026: Science News, Energy Scarcity, Oil Sold in Yuan
Links for the day
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Links 02/04/2026: Apple Turns 50, Efforts To Ban VPNs
Links for the day
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Gemini Links 02/04/2026: Kubernetes With FreeBSD, OFFLFIRSOCH, and Great Circle Distance
Links for the day
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Dr. Andy Farnell on Microsoft Silencing or Deplatforming Opposition in the UK and Elsewhere
Microsoft as a king or a kind of "religion" one cannot question
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Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
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IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, April 01, 2026
IRC logs for Wednesday, April 01, 2026
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Thursday contains all the text.
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