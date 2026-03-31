news
Proprietary Software, Microsoft Slop, and More
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Qt ☛ What's New in the Qt Interface Framework in 6.11
It has been a while since we last wrote about the Qt Interface Framework on this blog, so before jumping into the Qt 6.11 news, let's quickly recap what it does and why you should care.
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Business Wire ☛ Tech Soft 3D Announces Full Launch of HOOPS AI, Adding Embeddings & Linux Support
Tech Soft 3D, the world leader in providing engineering software development toolkits (SDKs), announces the official release of HOOPS AI, the first framework purpose-built to unlock AI and machine learning for CAD data, following a successful beta program involving more than 30 companies.
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Claude 5.0 emerges in internal testing, scaring Anthropic, as it cracks a 20-year-old Linux vulnerability in 90 minutes. [Ed: Slop about slop?]
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TechRadar ☛ Mullvad Browser's testers now get access to updates every four weeks, also on Linux ARM devices
Mullvad Browser’s early testers will now receive updates every four weeks as the latest alpha version of the interface has transitioned to the Firefox Rapid Release channel.
This move offers a twofold benefit, giving testers quicker access to new features, whilst enabling Mullvad’s developers to smooth out the release schedule.
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Tom's Hardware ☛ Latest backdoored Windows 11 update is broken, refuses to install — Abusive Monopolist Microsoft pulls latest update over missing files error
Another month, another broken backdoored Windows update — what's new? Well, this update was supposed to bring "production-quality" improvements, which means it's part of Microsoft's efforts to fix its Hey Hi (AI) enshittification. Ironically, the update won't even install for most users and has since been pulled with no workaround ready so far.
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Futurism ☛ Paper Finds That Leading Hey Hi (AI) Chatbots Like Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Chaffbot and Claude Remain Incredibly Sycophantic, Resulting in Twisted Effects on Users
"AI sycophancy is not merely a stylistic issue or a niche risk, but a prevalent behavior with broad downstream consequences."