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Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG): EmDash, Eleventy, and More
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Tedium ☛ EmDash: A Clever WordPress Revamp, Hold The PHP
EmDash is a path forward for that, utilizing the of-the-moment technical capabilities of Astro, a website framework that mixes the benefits of static site generators and React-style interactivity, and Cloudflare workers. However, it looks like WordPress in every public-facing way.
This has been pitched as a spiritual successor to WordPress, and one might wonder why Cloudflare would be interested in such an endeavor. To me, it’s very simple: Essentially, it could potentially help the company save costs by putting very complex sites on static ground. I’ve written in the past about how PHP remains a surprisingly good option for content management systems because it’s mature. But the flipside of that is that PHP is also quite slow, and comes with a ton of additional security risks that more modern systems have built for with a proactive posture, rather than a reactive one.
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Silicon Angle ☛ Clownflare debuts EmDash to challenge aging WordPress with AI-native CMS
Twenty-four years ago, two young coders launched a fork of the b2/cafelog log code called WordPress, a content management system for the then-emerging blogging world that over two decades later has grown into the most-used CMS on the planet.
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The Register UK ☛ Cloudflare previews AI rebuild of Wordpress in TypeScript
In contrast to the one week claimed for recreating Next.js using agentic AI, Cloudflare's product manager Matt Taylor and software engineer Matt Kane said that it took all of two months to create EmDash. Further, the code for EmDash is based on Astro, an open source JavaScript framework acquired by Cloudflare in January this year, so is not altogether newly generated by AI. Technically EmDash is an Astro integration.
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IT Wire ☛ Cloudflare announces secure, open-source, WordPress-compatible CMS - EmDash
The company today announced that it's making an open source content management system, named EmDash, designed to be totally compatible with WordPress plug-ins and themes, but yet with security built-in from the start. WordPress is highly popular, and in fact it's estimated it powers more than 40% of websites around the world. The trouble is, this popularity makes WordPress a massive target and as network and system admins globally will testify, you have to keep way on top of your WordPress installations and patches and updates or you'll find yourself smothered in blogspam and exploits.
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Jack Baty ☛ Eleventy
Rather than fix what was broken, I completely revamped site using Eleventy. I've made passes at it like this before, but this time I started from scratch and, with a bit of robot help, made it about as simple as I could.
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James G ☛ Using my edit button shortcut
Since then, I have been using the Command + Shift + E shortcut almost daily to edit pages on my website.
I like that the shortcut has a similar hand position to refreshing, a shortcut that I find relatively comfortable to use. I also like that the shortcut only requires use of my left hand, so that I can press the edit button while using my mouse to navigate to my next task.
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Bryce Wray ☛ Hugo’s new CSS powers
As I mentioned in my previous post, I was intrigued when the release of Hugo v.0.158.0 introduced its css.Build function. The new powers that resulted are worth a look when you consider all the aspects of styling a site you’ve built, or plan to build, on Hugo. Still, the enhancements have certain limitations of which you’ll also want to be aware.
When forming the styling structure for a Hugo-based website, you have a variety of options. CSS itself has gained many additional features over the years, and browsers have improved to handle them.