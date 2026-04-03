Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG): EmDash, Eleventy, and More

EmDash is a path forward for that, utilizing the of-the-moment technical capabilities of Astro, a website framework that mixes the benefits of static site generators and React-style interactivity, and Cloudflare workers. However, it looks like WordPress in every public-facing way.

This has been pitched as a spiritual successor to WordPress, and one might wonder why Cloudflare would be interested in such an endeavor. To me, it’s very simple: Essentially, it could potentially help the company save costs by putting very complex sites on static ground. I’ve written in the past about how PHP remains a surprisingly good option for content management systems because it’s mature. But the flipside of that is that PHP is also quite slow, and comes with a ton of additional security risks that more modern systems have built for with a proactive posture, rather than a reactive one.